You may not realize it, but Dutch actors appear much more frequently in Hollywood movies and television shows than you realize.
The Netherlands is a small country filled to the brim with straight-shooting honest people who don’t pretend to be someone else. Hollywood actors, on the contrary, get paid to be other people. The Dutch seem to have lots of rules, like sitting in a circle at birthdays. In the Netherlands, dress is often casual, unlike Hollywood where people dress to the max.
It’s a small country, so big budget talent scouts don’t roam the streets searching for unusual talent. Well, maybe in Amsterdam’s Red Light District?
So what’s the story? Can the Dutch act or not? There are many famous Dutch actors in Hollywood with “some” Dutch Heritage. Bogart, Brando, De Niro, Theron, Akroyd, the Carradine’s, Van Dyke, Fonda, Aguilera. But let’s take a look at eight Nederlanders and people with significant Dutch Heritage who play on screen. I will give my personal ranking of all the Dutch actors in Hollywood but feel free to disagree.
8Carel Struycken
Born in The Hague, Carel Struycken played many quirky parts in “Twin Peaks”, “Star Trek”, “Men in Black, “Witches of Eastwick” and “Haven” to the popular “The Addams Family” movies where he portrayed Lurch, (one of my favorite characters growing up) among many other roles. This Dutch actor in Hollywood usually played a “giant” in non-leading roles but is an extremely recognizable character.
7Jeroen Krabbe
Born in Amsterdam, Jeroen Krabbe is known for acting in “The Fugitive”, “Immortal Beloved”, “The Living Daylights”, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Transporter 3”. He came to prominence playing opposite Rutger Hauer in “Soldier of Orange”. Krabbe has over 100 credited roles in his career. Who said Dutch actors can’t act?
6Rebecca Romijn
Born in California, Rebecca Romijn was born to a Dutch mother and a half-Dutch Father. Romijn prospered as a model, moving into movies and TV later. A Dutch actor in Hollywood everyone can be proud of, she has played the character “Mystique” in four X-Men movies, and also appeared in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”, and has 47 acting credits including TV series “Ugly Betty”, “Just Shoot Me!”, “The Librarians”, and “Eastwick”.
She is one of only a few people to play a comic book criminal in at least three live-action films. She was the first model to pose for “Sports Illustrated” in body paint. Romijn has a Best Supporting Actress “Saturn” award and a Favorite Supporting Actress award from “Blockbuster Entertainment Awards”, both for “X-Men” (2000).
5Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen was born in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and is a writer, director, and actor. She’s played in many major roles, including Xenia Onatopp in the James Bond Series GoldenEye, Jean Grey/Phoenix in the “X-Men” films and in “Taken” she played Lenore Mills. She’s also had recurring roles on the TV series “Nip/Tuck”, “Hemlock Grove”, and “Black List”. The actress has also been outspoken in her disagreement with Hollywood’s ageism for women when not cast in the last X-Men movie (let’s face it, ageism and sexism exist in a big way in Hollywood). Giving Hollywood a taste of some of that Dutch directness.
4Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour was born in England but has a Dutch Mother and Jewish Father. She spent much time growing up in Vught, Netherlands, and speaks fluent Dutch. As an actress and producer, she is known for the TV series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”, the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die”, “Wedding Crashers”, several mini-series and TV movies, and has over 220 credits to her work. Seymour has twenty-two award nominations and nine wins, including two Golden Globe awards and an Emmy.
3Carice Van Houten
Carice van Houten was born in Leiderdorp, Netherlands. With 46 credits as an actress, Van Houten is most recently known for her dark role in “Game of Thrones”, but also “Black Book”, and her Dutch Language film “Love Life” which broke box office records in the Netherlands. She also played opposite Tom Cruise in “Valkyrie” and was nominated for several Saturn and SAG awards (amongst others), winning many other awards, predominantly in Europe.
2Rutger Hauer
Ever heard of “Blade Runner”? Rutger Hauer starred in this legendary ski-fi flick as as self-aware android Roy Batty. He delivered a brilliant performance and even rewrote the dialogue at the end. Hauer has over 100 movies to his credit, taught a master class in the Netherlands and is a “Knight of the Order of the Dutch Lion” for acting and philanthropy. Hauer had a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe award for “Escape From Sobibor”. Watch his Blade Runner monologue here.
1Audrey Hepburn
Being one of the most widely recognised Dutch actors in Hollywood, she was born in Belgium in 1929. Although her mother was a Dutch Baroness, Hepburn’s childhood fell on hard times in her teen years when the Nazi’s took over Arnhem, Netherlands, while she and her mother were there. They ultimately suffered malnutrition, even grinding tulip bulbs as bread flour to survive. At 16, she was a volunteer nurse during the Battle of Arnhem and worked with the Dutch Underground. After liberation and a few movie roles in Europe, she headed for Hollywood.
Audrey Hepburn was an iconic Hollywood actress playing wholesome parts. She starred in movies in the ’50s and ’60s including “Roman Holiday, “Funny Face”, “Sabrina”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “Charade”, and “My Fair Lady”. She received three Academy Award nominations and won “Best Actress”.
Hepburn also turned down a role in the movie “Anne Frank” as having watched people be executed in Arnhem, it would be too emotionally painful. She was very philanthropic, and died in 1993. Hepburn starred in five of the top 100 IMDB movies of all time. She remains one of the 12 people who have won Academy, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Awards.
So there you have it. Who’s your favourite? Are there any Dutch actors in Hollywood we missed out on? Let us know in the comments below!
[…] some exciting upcoming releases to look out for involving Nederlanders. As you all probably know, the Dutch have been secretly infiltrating Hollywood for years. Last year brought us the lamentable Hitman’s Bodyguard, but this year promises to be a bit […]
Michiel huisman en berry atsma
I guess porn actresses don’t count (Sylvia Kristal, for example)?
Don’t forget Mark-Paul Gosselaar of “Saved by the Bell” Fame. He is also known for his television roles as Detective John Clark Jr. in NYPD Blue, and Peter Bash in Franklin & Bash.
He was born in Los Angeles, California and is considered an American Actor, however, he is still proficient in Dutch.
His parents are Hans Gosselaar and Paula Gosselaar
Michiel Huisman. He played in “Treme” “Nashville” “The Guernsey literary and potato peel pie society”
“Game of Thrones” “Harley and the Davidsons”
Dirk Bogard. While everyone thought he was British, he was actually Dutch. He was a well known actor in many movies in the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.
I loved Rutger Hauer. He was absolutely gorgeous.