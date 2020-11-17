You may not realize it, but Dutch actors appear much more frequently in Hollywood movies and television shows than you realize.

The Netherlands is a small country filled to the brim with straight-shooting honest people who don’t pretend to be someone else. Hollywood actors, on the contrary, get paid to be other people. The Dutch seem to have lots of rules, like sitting in a circle at birthdays. In the Netherlands, dress is often casual, unlike Hollywood where people dress to the max.

It’s a small country, so big budget talent scouts don’t roam the streets searching for unusual talent. Well, maybe in Amsterdam’s Red Light District?

So what’s the story? Can the Dutch act or not? There are many famous Dutch actors in Hollywood with “some” Dutch Heritage. Bogart, Brando, De Niro, Theron, Akroyd, the Carradine’s, Van Dyke, Fonda, Aguilera. But let’s take a look at eight Nederlanders and people with significant Dutch Heritage who play on screen. I will give my personal ranking of all the Dutch actors in Hollywood but feel free to disagree.