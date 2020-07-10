Dinner is an important aspect of any country’s culture. The Dutch, like in other aspects of their lives, like to keep the dinner affair as efficient as possible.

Considering that for Dutchies, lunch is a fast affair with bread, done as quickly as possible to return to work, what can we expect from something more intimate like dinner? What time should you get there? What about norms and etiquette? What kind of food to expect?

Arrival time for dinner in the Netherlands

Cultures around the world have varying times when it comes to dinner. Dutchies like to start early, usually in a time interval ranging from 5 PM to 6 PM. What explains this early time for dinner?

There is a historical explanation actually. The time for dinner and lunch was influenced by the socio-economical circumstances of the 19th Century. Lower social classes would eat a warm meal around midday, while the higher classes would eat at 3 PM. With the introduction of factory work, working-class people no longer had the time to go home for a meal.

On the other hand, middle-class families, starting with the 20th Century, moved their warm meals from 3 PM to 6 PM so that middle-class women could better benefit from the possibilities of shopping, as shopping centres started to appear around towns. By the 1960s, most families ate a meal in the evenings, in the time interval between 5 and 6 PM.

We know what you’re thinking. What are you supposed to do around 9 or 10 PM, when you’ll feel hungry again? The answer is very straightforward. Be a responsible adult and go to bed at that time, instead of staying up until 2 AM watching memes!

Norms and etiquette for dinner

So you’ve been invited to your first Dutch dinner and don’t really know what to expect. Well, first things first, be on time! Dutch people take their time very seriously and not being on time can be perceived as very rude and disrespectful. Worse than not being on time is cancelling last minute, so be mindful of other people’s times.

Assuming your time management skills are on point, what else should you consider? If you’ve been called to someone’s place, it’s safe to assume that they will provide the food. Nevertheless, it’s good practice to bring something like a bottle of wine if you are going to someone’s home.

With time as you get to know someone, you can just straight ask them if they want you to bring something, but until then, bringing the drinks is a sign of respect.

If you are meeting someone for dinner at a restaurant in town, it’s safe to assume that you will have the “Go Dutch” approach. What this means is that everyone pays their fair share of the bill in an egalitarian, Calvinist way.

What about table manners? Common sense usually applies here. Don’t chew your food loudly, don’t speak with a mouth full of food, that kind of stuff. Besides, it’s the norm to excuse yourself when going to the bathroom. Talking on the phone while doing dinner is also rude. If you need to pick up your phone, excuse yourself from the table and go somewhere else while answering.

Dutch food for dinner

Usually, dinner is for many Dutchies the only warm meal of the day. When it comes to traditional dishes, the Dutch cuisine is, well, not particularly tasteful. As one of our favourite running jokes here at DutchReview:

Joking aside, one of the most traditional Dutch meals you can expect for dinner is stamppot. This dish is made out of mashed potatoes combined with several vegetables, which may include carrot, onion, sauerkraut, kale, spinach and kale. The combination of stamppot which includes carrot and onion is also called hutspot in the Netherlands. Stamppot is also served with smoked sausage (rookworst), making it a dish that both vegetarians and meat-eaters can enjoy.

Beyond stamppot, the quintessential Dutch meal, Dutchies also eat a variety of soups for dinner, including pea soup (snert) which also contains vegetables and sausage, as well as brown bean soup.

Dutchies also love their pancakes, so expect to have a serving of them for dinner from time to time. They can be eaten with powdered sugar or syrup, and alternatively, for a more classic “dinner” experience with them, you can put cheese, bacon on them. The limit is your creativity (or that of the host), so don’t hesitate to go a bit crazy on those pancakes!

Are there any essential aspects of dinner that we missed? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Feature Image: M. Minderhoud/Wikimedia Commons