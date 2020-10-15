The Dutch are famous for being super tall and it’s kind of hard to miss when there are so many towering people around you. There’s even something called Klub Lange Mensen, which translates into Tall People’s Club in English.

Tips and guides about visiting the Netherlands are aplenty: where to go, what to see, what to eat. You’ll find it all online or in books, but I have yet to see a simple guide to help short people navigate this wonderfully tiny country inhabited by tall people.

It’s obviously a very serious issue that deserves our attention. My mom forced me to drink two cups of milk every day when I was younger. It didn’t give me the desired result seeing as I stand at a towering 5’3” (160cm). On a good day, I’m 5’3″ and 1/4. I know the plight of being a short person all too well, therefore I fancy myself an expert on the subject.

So gather ’round short people, I present to you: A (short) Short Person’s Guide to the Netherlands.