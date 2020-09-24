1 Barents Sea: The unbearable cold

The sea, located in the northern coasts of Norway and Russia, was actually called Murmanskoye morye (Murman Sea) and appeared on maps for a first time in the 16th & 17th century under this name. Only in the 19th century, was it renamed after the Dutch navigator, cartographer, and explorer, Willem Barentsz in honor of his heroic expeditions in the far North.

Barentsz took three expeditions in search of a Northeast Passage which, he believed, opened north of Siberia in June every year because of the sun melting the ice and snow. The passage would also mean a new trade route to the Indies.

During the voyages, Barentsz and his crew members were often victims of the local fauna (attacked by polar bears) and the extreme weather conditions — the first two expeditions ended due to large icebergs and frozen waters. Because of this failure, the States-General refused to subsidize any further trips of this sort.

Instead, they offered a generous reward to anyone who could successfully navigate the route to its end. The Town Council of Amsterdam provided two ships, captained by Jan Rijp and Jacob van Heemskerk, under the command of Barentsz.

The third expedition started rather well. Barentsz and company discovered the Bear Island, Spitsbergen and named a few fjords. Unfortunately, a disagreement led them to part — Heemskerk with Barentsz continued northeast, Rijp headed north. In July, Barentsz reached the icy Novaya Zemlya archipelago, but because of the many icebergs around, he and his crew remained trapped there for a whole year fighting the extreme cold. In June of the following year, those still alive decided to sail away. Barentsz died at sea only 7 days after their journey back home began. In 7 more weeks, the boats were finally rescued by a Russian ship.

In 2011, the Dutch director Reinout Oerlemans released “Nova Zembla”, a historical drama, based on the incredible story of Barentsz and his crew trapped on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.