You’ve been counting down for weeks — holidays are getting closer, and so is your date for visiting home! And you have all the feelings: stress because you have to organize everything; excitement because you will see people you’ve only talked to on the phone for months; and nostalgia because if you’re coming home for, say, Christmas, and you wonder if you’ll still experience and enjoy all of your old traditions.

But one thing you may not realize is that, when you get home, it isn’t really ‘home’ anymore. After all, what’s home for you?

For me, it is the place where I can relax. It’s where I am in control, where I can’t be bored because I’ve created an environment and a network that works for me. It’s where I’m leading the life, and not depending on others to lead it.

So when I get ‘home’ (or better, where I was raised), I notice a few things: