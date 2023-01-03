CultureLiving in the NetherlandsLifestyle

Why this week is proven as the best time to hop on a dating app and find love

We feel ya: the temps are chilly, your bed is even colder, and your heating bills are through the roof. What a great time to snuggle up and enjoy some body warmth — and hey, maybe even find some love along the way. ❤️

When the number of dates you’re going on and the current temperatures in your city is suspiciously close (0 degrees Celsius, anyone?), it’s time to take matters into your own hands.

No, you can’t speed up the seasons to summer — but you can make the most of the best day of the year for singles. That’s right: Dating Sunday is here.

Not sure what we’re on about? Here’s the golden tip:

The first Sunday of each new year sees likes, matches, registrations and overall member activity numbers skyrocket, according to data from dating apps worldwide. ✨

We know, we know; you’ve sworn off dating apps for the new year. But what if your resolution should be to use a better dating app instead?

We’re spending our Dating Sunday with Inner Circle — and here’s why we think you should do the same:

You’ll meet hundreds of singles at once 

Inner Circle is predicting matches and conversations to increase by 30% on the day and a 40% spike in new members.

You know what that means: more chances of a date and more singles to choose from, too.

Now, this isn’t your average crowd. Inner Circle does things differently by taking their singles offline and on a date — and screening their profiles for safety and dating intentions.

Want to stay away from bathroom selfies, scammers and ghosting? They’ve got your back. 

You want to go on a date you’ll be speaking about for weeks 

Drinks are overrated. Dating should be about meeting new people and trying new things. Rooftop cocktail parties, raising your heart rate with dazzling burlesque performances, or letting your hair down at singles-only festivals?

Those are just a handful of the dating experiences Inner Circle has hosted this year. Sign up if you don’t want to miss the next one. 

Match based on your favourite bar(s) 

You know when you walk into your local kroeg, and everyone is kind of like you? You share the same tastes, like the same vibes… 

Well, that’s also what you can do on Inner Circle. In their words: “dating should feel like walking into your favourite bar.” So, search for your favourite spots and see who’s keen to meet you there. 

Whether your plans have fallen through or you fancy a last-minute cocktail after work, type your date idea into the “Who’s up for?” feature and watch as the replies roll in. 

Our advice? Join now, get your flirting game on-point before Dating Sunday on January 8th — and enjoy the many surprises Inner Circle is preparing for their members on this special day. 

New year, new you… new dating app? Register with Inner Circle if you dare to date better. 

Will you be trying to find love in the new year? Tell us in the comments below!

