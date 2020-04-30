1 ‘Expat’ and ‘immigrant’ is determined by your class

Socially, yes. By definition, no. This is a weird one, so by (Oxford dictionary) definition if you are an immigrant you are “A person who comes to live permanently in a foreign country.” Can you apply that to yourself? Probably. I certainly can. I have now permanently moved to a foreign country, but why does nobody consider me an ‘immigrant’?

The issue is not immigrants being rightly called immigrants, but why the connotations of immigrant are so negative that someone like me would not be considered one, yet by actual definition I am. Look at my bio, I’m guilty of calling myself an expat too. If I say I’m an immigrant, people pull a face.

The Oxford dictionary definition of an expatriate is “A person who lives outside their native country.” Confusing, huh? The only difference is in the definition is that permanently is not present, yet there’s nothing to say that it can’t apply to anyone, as by definition it’s not necessarily temporary either (some definitions differ.) However, it’s usually used to describe temporary workers.

The expat label comes with privilege. This has been heavily politicised, which has only made the stereotypes worse. So note: if you live in the Netherlands permanently, yes you are an immigrant! And if you think you’re only an immigrant, well chances are, by definition you’re an expat.