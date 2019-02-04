Free things to do in February in the Netherlands

The year is in full swing, it’s February and we want free stuff, free events and at the very least a painless Valentine’s day. Is that too much to ask? We’re not looking for an overpriced cocktail or an entry fee of 7.50 because the best things in life, despite the cliche, are free.

What can be done on the cheap side and still be memorable? Here are 6 free things to do in February in the Netherlands:

#1) Melkweg Expo: Atelier Jùnn

So this is actually a great idea for two reasons – 1. Melkweg is by all standards a cool venue, and 2. The wet plate photography technique goes back to 1850 using photo chemicals on a glass plate. If the plate is exposed to light, a print is created. The photo is highly dependent on the moment, the location and the circumstances.

Definitely one for the photographers and art lovers, and it’s free!

#2) Open Mic Night: The Pollux Cafe

If you’re down to just roll through a place, bring your instrument and jam out then Pollux Cafe is the place to be. If you’re looking for fun on a budget you can’t do much better than an open mic and a bunch of improvised music. If you’ve got a musical streak or just want to hang and hear some tunes it’s happening this month.

Also, it’s a cafe, not a coffee shop. An important distinction to make if you were looking to blaze one up and riff on some steel drums in the corner.

Date And Time

Wed, 6 Feb 2019, 21:00

Thu, 7 Feb 2019, 01:30 CET

#3) Free Cheese, Free Chocolate

Okay so this is actually all year round but it’s one to try if you’re a fan of either cheese (um, yes) or chocolate (a thousand times, yes). Tony Chocalonely factory and Amsterdam’s Cheese Museum (who needs Valentine’s day when you have cheese and chocolate, right?). If you want to sample more than a couple of times, come back in a disguise and pretend to be a tourist that just rolled into town (I hear it works a charm).

Tony Chocolonely

Opening Hours

Monday: 12.00 – 18.00 hours

Tuesday: 10.00 – 18.00 hours

Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00 hours

Thursday: 10.00 – 18.00 hours

Friday: 10.00 – 18.00 hours

Saturday: Closed

Sunday 12.00 – 18.00

Address

Pazzanistraat 1

1014 DB Amsterdam

Cheese Museum in Amsterdam



Opening Hours

Summer: daily 9am – 10pm

Winter: daily 9am – 8pm

Address

Prinsensgracht 112

1015 EA Amsterdam

#4) Valentine’s Day

We get it, people are in love (ugh). Maybe you’re in love right now and you don’t even know it. Well, whatever your plans were (or weren’t) here are some romantic ways to spend Valentine’s day in the Netherlands without spending a dime.

What about a beach walk? There are plenty of beautiful beaches here in the Netherlands and provided it’s not raining, then that could be damn romantic. Or a visit to Scheveningen maybe?

#5) Chinese New Year

In the mood for another New Years? Still burnt out from the last one? Whoever you are, it’s widely agreed upon that fireworks and fried noodles were excellent cultural contributions to life on Earth. There will be food, drink, dressed up performers and plenty to do at a Chinese New Year celebration.

There’s a celebration in Rotterdam which (it turns out) will have plenty of fireworks!

There’s a celebration in Amsterdam (although it’s not free, noooo!)

#6) Eye Film Museum: Free Film Symposium

The Eye Film Museum is frequently holding free events and exhibits. Towards the end of February, a panel of distinguished Dutch filmmakers will discuss the reaction to a survey taken last year. Members of the Dutch Directors Guild, Netwerk Scenarioschrijvers and Actorsbelangenvereniging ACT have responded numerous times. The results will be presented and discussed during a symposium on the stories that Dutch filmmakers should be striving to tell.

The event is free but reserve a place for a first-class discussion on Dutch film.

Date and Time

Wednesday 27 February 2019

10:30 – 13:00 CET

Where?

EYE Film Museum.

1 Ice promenade

1031 KT Amsterdam

So there you have it, 6 free things to do in February in the Netherlands. Enjoy your freebies!

What are you planning on doing this month? Let us know in the comments!