There’s a saying that goes “celebrate the little moments, because one day you’ll look back and realise they were big moments.”

It doesn’t exactly roll of the tongue, and when I first read this quote many moons ago, I rolled my eyes at the tragic “instagramable-ness” of the quote. “People will really try to make a quote out of any obvious sentiment” I thought.

Ironically, since that very first eye-roll, I’ve come to realise how very true that simple thought is. If you don’t take the time to reflect and celebrate the small moments, who will?! Before long when you look back and realise that they were in fact big moments, it’s too late, and the sands of time will continue to run.

My recent ‘small moment’ of significance, is my one year anniversary of landing here in the Netherlands (shout out to the 9th of July!) Hence, I’d like to invite you all, my dear readers, to take a trip with me down memory lane.

In honour of these past 12 months, I’m celebrating by sharing my 12 realisations, opinions, and tidbits about the Netherlands that I have gleaned over my time here.