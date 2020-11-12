6 Contents insurance

What would you do if someone ran into your house and took a baseball bat to your brand new flatscreen? Cancel your Netflix subscription? No need to if you take out contents insurance. Not sure what contents insurance is? You can learn more about this type of insurance and it’s coverage below.

Under contents insurance policies, such as those offered by Lemonade, your household items are covered for any damage caused by vandalism, fire and water damage.

Need to escape the miserable Dutch weather? That’s understandable. Lemonade’s contents insurance will take care of your valuables even if they get damaged while you’re on holiday. Hopefully, your bad luck won’t haunt you whilst you’re soaking up the sun, but if it does — it’s good to know you’re covered.

It’s probably not the first thing that springs to mind when you think of moving to the Netherlands, but insuring your household items, and not just your house is definitely worth considering — especially when it’s so affordable.

How affordable you may ask? Insurance companies such as Lemonade can offer contents insurance starting from as little as two euros per month! Think of all those cappuccinos you buy: sacrifice one per month to better judgement and cover your precious household items, just like a real adult.

Insure your phone against damage and theft

Did someone walk into your house, look at your phone longingly and decide that if they can’t have it, no one can — before taking a hammer to it?

Lemonade’s contents insurance can also extend to cover your phone. Your phone is covered against things such as fire, windstorm and vandalism.

The company also offers an anti-theft add on for their contents insurance. This will cover your items, including your phone, that are stolen both inside and outside of the house. Did a pickpocket make a run for it with your iPhone? Don’t bother endangering yourself (and others) by hopping on your bike in hot pursuit — it’s already covered.

Bike coverage under contents insurance

Speaking of bikes, if there is any crime that is most likely to affect you upon arrival to the Netherlands, it’s bike theft. Dare I say, you haven’t been truly integrated if your bike hasn’t been stolen. It’s like an initiation to the Netherlands.

The people at Lemonade must have quickly learned this too, because according to their contents insurance Policy 2.0 — a radically simplified, modernised, and digitised policy written for the 21st century — your bike will also be covered outside of your home if you take out an anti-theft or All-risk add-on.

Of course, this is provided that you use a decent lock — more specifically an ART approved lock (ART is a foundation that rates bike locks) which has been given at least two stars. Didn’t lock your bike at all? Well, honey, that’s on you.