After some free things to do in March in the Netherlands? It’s not long to wait until winter is over and we can finally get this cold spell out of the way. To prepare you for coming out of hibernation we’re bringing you some free things to do in March in the Netherlands to brighten your wintery mood!

Finances finally back to normal after those dreaded January debts? Everybody loves a freebie anyway (especially the Dutch)! The excitement is beginning to rise, as spring is coming which means we can talk about tulips, and even cheese. You heard right, it’s the perfect season for stereotypical Dutch events!

Here’s four free things to do in glorious March in the Netherlands!