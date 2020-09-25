As the season changes and the leaves turn red, you want to make sure you make the most of autumn in the Netherlands! Here are the best things to do during fall in Holland.

If you arrived in the Netherlands during summer, you may have been given a deceiving viewpoint when it comes to Dutch weather. Be prepared because the Dutch weather can be nasty and catch you blindsided! However, just because the air is becoming crisper, the daylight is less and the leaves are falling off the trees, it does not mean you can’t still enjoy life here. The Dutch know how to enjoy every season to the maximum.

Here are some things to get you through this next season (without missing summer too much) as the locals do.