There are questions that every foreigner will be asked by locals in the Netherlands, and in true Dutch style, they’ll be pretty direct about it. Maybe you’ve heard about the bluntness of the Dutch, or have experienced it yourself already. Either way, here are some tips for how to deal with Dutch directness.

I arrived here young and silly, in love with a Dutch guy I had met in my home country, Australia. I had no idea about anything I was about to go through moving here and especially nothing about Dutch directness.

My initial experience with Dutch directness was a shock, to say the least. It hit me hard and I was left with my mouth wide open! As an Aussie, I would say we tend to ‘beat around the bush’ and not really say what we are thinking. I was raised to be polite and basically, you should keep your mouth closed to avoid any type of confrontation!

It became apparent after living here for a year or two that I was being asked the same questions. At first, I didn’t know how to answer them, but after a while, I became a professional.

Here is a list of the most frequently asked questions I have encountered from the locals since my arrival and how you can answer them. This is my go-to guide to prepare you for Dutch directness!