I have lived in the Netherlands for a long time. My move here from London in the early parts of the new millennium was accidental, the result of replying to a cryptic job advertisement (another story for another day), but I quickly fell in love with this country.

I can honestly say that it is an amazing place. It has beautiful cities, a laid back pace of life, friendly people and is rated as one of the happiest countries in the world. It is also confusing and weird. There are many things to know before coming to the Netherlands.

When I first arrived here, I had no idea what I was doing. Like for many expats, it was an overwhelming experience. There were so many new and potentially confusing things to discover. New traditions, new customs, new habits and on top of that, a whole new language. All of these things mixed together to raise even more confusing questions. What is the correct way to act in order to blend in? What situations should be avoided? How is survival possible? What the heck is going on and what does it all mean? It was a lot to take in and almost every expat goes through it.

Luckily, over my many years of living in the Netherlands and writing about my experiences on my blog Invading Holland I have learned how to navigate some of these confusing situations (mostly by falling headfirst into them). That’s why I’ve teamed up with DutchReview to bring you some tips that will help you survive life in Holland. Here are 10 things to know before coming to the Netherlands: