1 “Wie boter op zijn hoofd heeft, moet uit de zon blijven”

“Anyone who has butter on their head must stay out of the sun.” If the Dutch walk around with butter on their heads, they obviously do it in the privacy of their own homes because I don’t know of anyone who has seen this phenomenon in real life.

Although a bizarre mental image, this idiom does not have anything to do with strange Dutch hair traditions. It actually means that you should not judge someone if you have faults as well.

This idiom is similar to the English one “Don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house” but also acts as advice to anyone wanting to venture outside with butter on their heads.