Muiderslot: Amsterdam’s castle that refused to die

Of the 300 castles and fortified palaces in the Netherlands, Muiderslot is undoubtedly the best-preserved medieval castle in the country.

This impressive storybook stone stronghold from the Middle Ages stands on the junction of the River Vecht and the former Zuiderzee, now called IJmeer.

With its drawbridge, five towers, moat, and battlements, it’s no wonder that it starred in numerous movies and TV shows.

Wow, would you take a look at that grand entrance! Image: Jim Goyjer/Supplied

The Disneyesque Muiderslot is located about 17 kilometres east of Amsterdam in the small town of Muiden, which is known for its peaceful streets, small cafés, historic landmarks, picturesque harbour, and locks.

The castle has been fortifying the town since the 10th century. Now, how did it all start?

Once upon a time: the story of Floris V

The initial castle was built around 1285 by Floris V (1254–1296) — the Count of Holland and Zeeland — on the site of an old toll house located along a trade route. It was constructed at a strategic location to defend against enemies trying to use the river Vecht to enter Holland from the Zuiderzee.

Who exactly was this guy, we hear you ask? Floris may have actually been Holland’s first socialist. He helped peasant dune farmers in North Holland obtain the same rights as lowland farmers in the rest of the country.

He also supported labourers. It was rumoured that he knighted 40 peasants as members of the Order of St. James, a military ol’ boys club of the era’s elites, without getting consent from the Catholic church — quite a brave move!

However, the church and a dozen noblemen of the Order weren’t exactly thrilled by Floris’ actions.

The “God of the Peasants” demise

As a result, Floris was kidnapped by the angry nobles and imprisoned in his own abode, Muiderslot. News of the capture spread quickly among the peasants and the nobles panicked.

Four days later, Floris was supposed to be taken to a safer place — but his transfer was interrupted by an angry mob. In the midst of the chaos that broke out, he was stabbed 20 times and eventually murdered by one of his captors.

After his demise, Floris was always remembered as a saint by the peasants, earning the title “God of the Peasants”.

Muiderslot was demolished after V’s death in 1296, only to rise from the ashes almost a hundred years later. Around 1380, the castle was rebuilt by Albert I, Duke of Bavaria, on the same spot, using the same architectural plan. Now, that’s some dedication to the original idea!

By this time, the previously prosperous town of Muiden ceded its commercial importance to the wealthier Amsterdam. The castle lost its defence lustre, but not its cultural importance.

Muiderslot’s rise — and decline

It wasn’t until 1609 that Muiderslot got a new owner, the author, poet, playwright, and historian, Pieter Corneliszoon Hooft (1581-1647). He was the one who founded the Muiderkring (Muider Circle) literary society.

For almost 40 years, Hooft spent his summers in the castle, inviting friends, scholars, poets, painters, and scientists for kaffeeklatsches and weekend stayovers. Heel gezellig! This was in the times of the so-called Golden Age with all its splendour.

Just imagine all the important people who must have had dinner in this beautiful dining hall! Image: Jim Goyjer/Supplied

However, when Hooft died in 1647, the castle fell into disrepair. During the 18th century, it was occupied by incompetent patriotic putzes (read: incompetent) who destroyed the interior.

Then, the French invaded the Netherlands in 1795 and their troops occupied the country and Muiderslot until 1813. Sadly, they weren’t very good housekeepers either. They left the castle in such a bad state that it was no longer considered suitable for habitation.

At least nowadays, it looks like it’s in a better state than it would have been in the 1810s. Image: Jim Goyjer/Supplied

Out of the ashes

A few years later, there were plans to demolish the crumbling castle. This angered writers and poets in particular, who wanted to preserve Muiderslot in the name of the great P. C. Hooft, nicknamed the “Dutch Shakespeare.”

Muiderslot was saved and turned into a prison (probably not what the poets had in mind but hey, at least it wasn’t destroyed). This didn’t last very long though. After some time, the castle became inhabitable even for prisoners, so it was abandoned.

The neglected fixer-upper was offered for sale in 1825. With no buyers, Muiderslot was again scheduled to be demolished. This time, it was saved from the wrecking ball by King William I.

Without a GoFundMe campaign, it took another 70 years to raise enough money to restore the castle to its former 14th-century stature.

Return to its glory

In 1878, the castle was incorporated into the Rijksmuseum. A major renovation followed under the famous architect Pierre Cuypers, known for designing Amsterdam’s Central Station and the Rijksmuseum itself.

The exterior of the Muiderslot returned to its medieval appearance, and the interior was redone to denote the ambience of the 1600s Golden Age chic when P.C. Hooft occupied the castle.

Muiderslot became part of Amsterdam’s Defense Line (Stelling van Amsterdam) from 1892 to 1922. The line was a 135-kilometre long ring of fortifications surrounding Amsterdam. It was designed to protect the lowlands in time of an invasion by foot, horseback, horse and carriage, boat and skateboard.

However, by the time the Line was finished, it was the end of the line so to say: The airplane had been invented, making the Line obsolete.

Until 1954, the Muiderslot was surrounded by barbed wire and designated a prohibited military area because of stored muskets and cannonballs. Just a guess.

The final restoration

The castle went through another series of restorations from 1956 through to the 2000s. This included restoring the gardens to their 17th-century version which included a plum orchard and herb garden.

As part of the Defense Line of Amsterdam, it was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1996. Now that it’s open to the public, visitors can walk through history and experience Muiderslot’s many rooms displaying household goods, costumes, paintings, and an impressive collection of arms and armour.

This looks like the real deal. Image: Jim Goyjer/Supplied

Even the known Dutch historian Maarten van Rossem wrote about the castle that “Walt Disney would also have been very satisfied with it” in his book “Nederland, Volgens Maarten van Rossem.”

Quaint Muiden

Muiden is a pleasant town on the shores of the IJmeer at the mouth of the Vecht river. The town is known for its yacht harbour, moored with traditional sailing ships, and its grand sea lock. Sit back on one of its café terraces with a beverage in your hand and enjoy the storybook Muiderslot in the distance.

There’s no direct train to Muiden, so if you’re travelling by public transport, it’s best to get the train to the nearby Weesp, which is an easy reach from Amsterdam. Then take a five-minute bus ride to Muiden.

Have you ever visited Muiderslot? What was your experience? Tell us in the comments below!