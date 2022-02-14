CultureSociety

The Netherlands explained in under 12 minutes (VIDEO INSIDE)

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸

Ever wondered what the Netherlands is all about? The land, the flag, the dams, the religions (or lack thereof), and all the orange?

Well, here’s an 11:58 overview.

It’s a difficult task to sum up an entire country in a condensed yet precise way — we’re talking a whole nation here folks. (Although we at DutchReview sure attempt to do so, on daily basis as a matter of fact, and as much as possible.)

If you want to truly cram on Dutch knowledge, then we have just the video. It covers anything and everything: from an 80 years war with Spain, the tall and smart gene running through their veins, and their love of bikes, cheese, and more.

If you’re a Dutchie (or someone who’s just fascinated as we are with all things Nederland) then make sure to send this with your secretly jealous friend. 🥤

Did this video miss any key points of summing up what the Netherlands is all about? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Dmitry Rukhlenko/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

