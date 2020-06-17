4 The Dutch government actively participates in the development and funding of video games.

The Dutch Game Garden in Utrecht is an initiative that was established in 2008 which has official support by the province and City of Utrecht. The Game Garden is an incubation program that is managed by the award-winning JP Van Seventer which helps promising game startups develop into fully functioning game development companies.

With programming or design being a passion-driven occupation which usually consumes the individual in developing their craft, the Game Garden is perfectly suited in merging the gap between designer and Entrepreneur. The Game Garden supports startups with the business development tools they need to be successful.

The incubation platform started with only twelve studios, which has grown substantially to over 40 studios in 2020. The Dutch Game Garden has incubated over 120 game startups which have given rise to 350 + video game titles. They offer the studio’s office space and act as an agent for the participants in the program, matchmaking studios with work for hire or funding through recognized publishers.