Top baby-names in the Netherlands in 2020: can you spot your name on the list?

We’re going to be seeing a lot more of Mila‘s and Finn‘s in the Netherlands. How do we know this? 24Baby has released the trends in baby-names in the Netherlands for 2020, and it looks like the same names (both girls’ and boys’ names) are as popular as the previous years.

According to them, baby-names in the Netherlands tend to be “short and tough”. Good news for anyone who has a hard time with Dutch names! They are names that have only three to four letters and have one to two syllables. To be fair, any name with more is cut short to a nickname with these name dimensions (?) anyway. My name is Kavana and it has been cut short to Kav, Kava, Kavan, Kavs, Kavzzzz and so many other infuriating abbreviations.

So what Dutch names do you have to practice?

Girl baby-names in the Netherlands

The short and tough female Dutch names that are popular are usually abbreviations of longer names that the parents have adapted like Lot ( Lotte ), Noor (Nora), Suus ( Susanne ) and Juul (Julia). Dutch names as well names from different parts of the world have been becoming more popular. Like Liv (Norwegian), Mila (Slavic), Zoë (Greek) and Yara (Arabic). And they are increasingly names that end with the letter A.

Names for girls from the bible also make an appearance in the top 20. Everything said and done about the bible, they do have some nice names in there. These are Eve, Sara, Elin and Evi. Will they turn out to be atheist, agnostic, religious, or Pastafarian?

Parents also love a double first name, especially for girls. Because what’s a great way for parents to show they mean business? Use all of the names you have given your kid! Any name in combination with ‘Mae’ (Britt-Mae, Loua-Mae), Rose (Ivy-Rose, Layla-Rose), and Nova (Nova-Jade, Nova-Jess) have been popular. So if they have a second name along with a family name, you just know you’re in trouble when they put in the effort to say Ivy-Rose van der Berg in the same breath.

Top 10 girl baby-names in the Netherlands for 2020

Boy baby-names in the Netherlands

Parents like to fashion boy names with an international appeal. But unlike girl names, boy names are mostly English like Jack, James and Dean. And like girl names, parents have been paying attention to the bible because they do love their Adam’s, Noah’s, and Thomas’s.