Have you ever felt like you’ve been missing something mysterious and beautiful in your life? We’re not talking about bitterballen here, but in fact another spherical object: the moon. Or more specifically, we’re providing you with a guide to the lunar events of 2020- blood moons and eclipses- as well as meteor showers.

Space is fascinating and we all love to see what on earth (if you pardon the pun) is going on up there. Well here’s a list of what we can expect to see this year from down here on Earth.

Be sure to check the weather just beforehand and go somewhere dark to be able to witness them properly!

Here goes:

January

3-5th: Shooting stars- visible from the Netherlands.

10th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands

February

9th: A supermanen (full and close moon) seen from the Netherlands.

March

9th: supermoon (full and close moon): visible from the Netherlands

April

8th: supermoon (full and close moon): visible from the Netherlands

22nd and 23rd: shooting stars: visible from the Netherlands)

May

18th: A blue moon (basically another full moon – it doesn’t turn blue sadly), seen from the Netherlands.

June

5th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands

July

5th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands

August

13th: A meteor shower – Perseids, visible from the Netherlands.

October

8th: A meteor shower – Draconids, visible from the Netherlands.

November

30th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands

December

14th: A meteor shower – Geminids, visible from the Netherlands.

26th: A partial eclipse – however this cannot be seen from the Netherlands, so if you’re out of here, you’re in luck.

Tips on how to see them all these awesome events

Try to get to somewhere with minimal light pollution- in cities or even towns you won’t have any hope of getting the full effect of these events. Also, get there early! Your eyes need time to adjust to the darkness. Finally, be sure to bring a camera with you- especially if it’s a rarer event, it’ll be worth having a physical memory of the beautiful meteor shower you witnessed.