Have you ever felt like you’ve been missing something mysterious and beautiful in your life? We’re not talking about bitterballen here, but in fact another spherical object: the moon. Or more specifically, we’re providing you with a guide to the lunar events of 2020- blood moons and eclipses- as well as meteor showers.
January
- 3-5th: Shooting stars- visible from the Netherlands.
- 10th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands
February
- 9th: A supermanen (full and close moon) seen from the Netherlands.
March
- 9th: supermoon (full and close moon): visible from the Netherlands
April
- 8th: supermoon (full and close moon): visible from the Netherlands
- 22nd and 23rd: shooting stars: visible from the Netherlands)
May
- 18th: A blue moon (basically another full moon – it doesn’t turn blue sadly), seen from the Netherlands.
June
- 5th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands
July
- 5th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands
August
- 13th: A meteor shower – Perseids, visible from the Netherlands.
October
- 8th: A meteor shower – Draconids, visible from the Netherlands.
November
- 30th: A penumbral eclipse (this means there will be a shadow over the moon, but it will still be visible) – can seen from the Netherlands
December
- 14th: A meteor shower – Geminids, visible from the Netherlands.
- 26th: A partial eclipse – however this cannot be seen from the Netherlands, so if you’re out of here, you’re in luck.
Tips on how to see them all these awesome events
Try to get to somewhere with minimal light pollution- in cities or even towns you won’t have any hope of getting the full effect of these events. Also, get there early! Your eyes need time to adjust to the darkness. Finally, be sure to bring a camera with you- especially if it’s a rarer event, it’ll be worth having a physical memory of the beautiful meteor shower you witnessed.
As you can see, there is plenty to witness this year in the Netherlands. It’s the year of the moon, so we can expect to see some great sights this year.
