GIFs about Dutch life? Yes, your smartphone-GIF addicted prayers have been answered. Here are the funniest GIFs dedicated to life in the Netherlands!
We stumbled upon an Instagram account dedicated to GIFs about expat life in the Netherlands called The Dutch-Esque Life — how fab! It was run by an “Australian bird who Pretty Woman’d her life onto a houseboat in the Netherlands” and was hilarious. Sadly, the page no longer exists but her GIFs live on here as she so generously allowed us to publish for this article.
1 GIFs about Dutch life: Dutch food goodness (or not)
Some Dutch foods are a hit, and others are a miss. But you aren’t a true expat until you’ve tried them all!
2 GIFs about Dutch life: Dutch parties
Dutch parties in Amsterdam? Hell yeah! Dutch parties at home? You better make sure you don’t end up in a circle party.
3GIFs about Dutch life: commuting in the Netherlands
We’ve all been there! Every expat in the Netherlands has commuted to work at some point. And oh boy, is it an adventure.
4 GIFs about Dutch life: the problem of learning Dutch
And of course, the endless struggles of learning Dutch in a country where everyone speaks English. And if by any chance they do speak Dutch to you, it will be really, really fast.
5GIFs about Dutch life: just dealing with life in Holland as an expat
And yeah, just life in the Netherlands can be so different from anything you’ve experienced before. From Dutch people with their Dutch quirks, to family and friends back home who have a completely wrong perception of Holland. Life in the Netherlands sure is something else!
Did you find any of these GIFs relatable? Do you know any other GIFs about Dutch life that are funny? Let us know in the comments below!
Feature Image: Pexels/Pexels
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2018, and was fully updated on September 3, 2020 for your reading pleasure.
One of those I experienced at Elsa’s bar in Amsterdam Watersgraafsmeer when a klootzaak came to me and my friend and told us, in English, “You are in The Netherlands. You must speak. Dutch.”. It wasnot that funny though. Just coincided with the begimning of Dutch society falling into populism/racism hell.
