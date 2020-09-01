Amsterdam’s architecture is unique and varied. You’ll find tall houses, historic houses, slanted houses, and even sinking houses. But Amsterdam’s homes are perhaps best known for being narrow — and the narrowest house of all? It’s just over two metres wide.

You may have noticed that Amsterdam is a bit cramped. People on the sidewalks and in bike lanes are crammed shoulder to shoulder, and the houses are no different. You’ll find narrow houses packed in tightly all over the city, especially in the canal belt and the old city centre.

The most extreme example of these skinny houses measures in at just 2.2 metres wide (for any Americans, that’s about the length of six wine bottles), and can be found at Oude Hoogstraat 22.

If you’ve been to Amsterdam’s Red Light District, you’ve likely passed by the narrowest house in Amsterdam without even noticing. It stands bashfully between the gateway to the Walloon Church and the historic East Indies House. With its red-brick facade and traditional spout gable, it looks like any other Amsterdam canal house, only miniature.

The dainty building is now aptly home to Amsterdam’s tiniest tea shop, which opened in 2014. At just five metres long, the total area is of the tea room is a gezellig nine square metres.

A bit of history

When the city saw a growth spurt after the economic boom of the seventeenth century, narrow houses meant more people could squeeze into the city’s limited space. The municipality of Amsterdam purchased the small plot of land for this particular narrow house in 1738.

The single-story house was first leased to a clockmaker in 1742. Over the years, the building went from being used as a workshop to a three-story home. Eventually, the skinny building became a storefront for [very] small businesses, like a jewellery store and flower shop.

Amsterdam’s other narrow houses

Also deserving mention, two other Amsterdam houses may not be the very narrowest of the narrow, but they do prove that looks can be deceiving.

Singel 7, the loophole

The house located at Singel 7 is often thought to be Amsterdam’s skinniest house, but in truth, it’s only the facade that’s so slim. A boy is it, at just over one metre wide. But the other side of the house is of average width, and nothing to write home about.

Amsterdammers used to pay taxes on the width of their houses on the canal side, which happens to be the front side of the vast majority of houses. Single 7’s narrow, canal-facing rear facade is seen as a creative approach to tax evasion. Gotta love that Dutch ingenuity.

The kleine Trippenhuis

Another notably narrow house stands out for its mirroring of the stately mansion across the canal. The Trippenhuis was the largest residential house in Amsterdam in the seventeenth century, owned by the well-known arms dealing Trip brothers.

Legend has it, the brothers’ coachman had mentioned he’d be delighted with a house even the just the width of the mansion’s door. In good humour, the brothers commissioned the 2.4-metre house across the canal to emulate the neoclassical facade — a slender gift for their dear coachman.

Feature Image: Brin Andrews/Supplied