The Rembrandt experience: discover the life of a young Rembrandt by walking through Leiden

The famous Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn was actually born and raised in Leiden. Yes, that same lovely classic town just South of Amsterdam.

I’m still baffled when, after living in Leiden for more than a decade, I find out new details about Leiden. One of my favourites is that almost every day, I cycle past the birthplace of Rembrandt van Rijn. How amazing is that!

As a seasoned local, I thought it was more than the right time to take you all on a tour through Leiden and walk through the life of a young Rembrandt.

1. The Young Rembrandt Studio

Opened in May 2018, the Young Rembrandt Studio is the perfect starting point for our tour through Rembrandt’s Leiden.

Located at the Langebrug (that street which runs parallel to the Breestraat) in a cosy classic Dutch house is the Young Rembrandt Studio.

The room! Pics like these only tell half the story, you’ve just got to experience it. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Langebrug 89 is also the location where Rembrandt actually learned the art of painting from his tutor Jacob van Swanenburgh.

Inside, you’ll find tons of Rembrandt paraphernalia. They’ve got portraits, posters, mugs and also free brochures and maps of Leiden and Rembrandt’s history in Leiden.

But that’s not the main reason why we’re here. The core of the Young Rembrandt Studio is a short but epic piece of storytelling on Rembrandt and his contemporaries’ period in Leiden.

In a room which takes you back to the Dutch golden age, a “video map” will unfold telling you all about the young Rembrandt and the town he was born and raised in.

It’s more like an experience in the sense that there are multiple screens where things are happening.

And it’s the perfect starting point for a tour through Leiden based on Rembrandt’s life, since they’ll show and tell you about all the Rembrandt hotspots in Leiden.

The Young Rembrandt Studio is also located right next to the house of another famous Dutch master: Jan Steen!

Oh, and did I mention it’s free already? You’ll find the Young Rembrandt Studio on Langebrug 89 in the centre of Leiden.

Tip! If you want to enjoy walking in the footsteps of Rembrandt, I recommend stepping into the Tourist Information Centre. There, you can pick up the Rembrandt Route, a map that walks you through the various significant locations in Leiden related to the iconic artist.

Anyways, time to explore the Leiden of the young Rembrandt a bit more and head on to the Pieterskerk.

2. The Pieterskerk square

Leiden has two iconic towering churches. One of these is the Pieterskerk (St. Peter’s Church), which is the oldest church in Leiden and dates back to 1121.

Even the outside is impressive. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

The Pieterskerk is the church where Rembrandt’s parents were married in 1589 and later buried. Rembrandt was born into quite a religious family, so he probably spent quite some Sundays inside this majestic church.

The church was even more of an important landmark back then than it is now. Another famous painter, Jan Steen, is also buried here.

Learn about the Pilgrims and the Pieterskerk

Something especially interesting for you American readers: the Pilgrims also stayed here. Working and living around St. Peter’s Church from 1609 until 1620.

It’s a little-known but very interesting fact about Leiden. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

You should also visit the Pieterskerk and its square. It’s simply a feast for the eyes as some of Leiden’s most beautiful buildings are located here. Once again, pictures say it better than words:

When Rembrandt was born, Leiden was still a medieval city surrounded by walls. But between 1574 and 1600, the number of “Leienaren” grew tremendously from 10,000 to 22,000 people, making it the biggest city in the Republic of the Netherlands after Amsterdam.

And fun fact, Rembrandt’s old school is just 50 metres away from the church, so that’s our next stop on our Rembrandt tour through Leiden.

3. The Latin School at the ‘Gerecht’

The Netherlands might be small, but Leiden is really, really compact at times.

Rembrandt’s former school is located in another amazing classic building, the Latin School.

The building with its characteristic facade dates from 1600. All classes were taught in *surprise* Latin, the pupils spoke Latin, and exams were in Latin too.

Not too surprisingly, classical literature was an important topic, which must have helped Rembrandt tremendously with choosing subjects for his paintings.

Drawing was also taught to Rembrandt at the Latin School, if there was ever a school course that paid off…

You don’t have to stretch your legs very far to make it here. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Rembrandt’s parents were aiming for him to get a proper education and pursue a scientific or church-related career. They enrolled him at the Latin School at the age of 10.

He later registered at the University of Leiden at the age of 14, when, normally, people would be 17 years old. It’s also unclear if he actually attended classes.

People also signed up at the University back then because of the tax-free wine and beer (things were better back in the days indeed) and suspension of local military subscription.

Rembrandt later dropped out of university to pursue a career as a painter, guess in the end his parents were still okay with that.

Don’t forget to admire Het Gerecht

You’re lucky because this Rembrandt hotspot is once again located at one of the finest parts of Leiden: Het Gerecht.

It’s where they used to hang people in olden times (admittedly less pretty), but now it’s a beautiful small square.

It also has a very cute café! Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Time to head to another important location, Rembrandt’s birthplace, next to the Rembrandt Park. Simply head in the direction of the Rapenburg.

4. The Rapenburg

Not a particular Rembrandt hotspot, but you surely don’t want to miss out on a walk along the grand Rapenburg canal.

It’s the finest street of Leiden (and some say it’s even the prettiest canal in the Netherlands).

It wouldn’t be a trip to Leiden without a walk along the Rapenburg. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

The oldest building of the University, the Academy building, is located here (the one with the little tower!) and plenty of great institutions, such as the Antiquities Museum (which is worthy of an article for itself one day).

A stately wide street, a beautiful wide canal, lined by high and beautiful lime-trees on both sides’, which are pleasant to walk under in the summer. No better place could be found in all the city – Jan Jansz, describing the Rapenburg in 1614

All in all, the Rapenburg is just one of those amazing spots in Leiden where you can really feel the vibe of the days of the young Rembrandt.

Moving on! It’s time for the birthplace of Rembrandt, which is — lucky us — also located in a beautiful location in Leiden.

5. Weddesteeg: the birthplace of Rembrandt in Leiden

For those of you hoping that you would find some little cosy medieval Dutch house here, sad news: the house where Rembrandt was born was demolished over a century ago.

There’s now only a gable stone reminding you of the birth of the Dutch master here:

It’s not much now, but the area around the plaque is beautiful. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Rembrandt was born in Leiden on July 15th 1606. As you’ve gathered by now, he spent his youth here, went to school and enjoyed some training as a painter. Later in life, Rembrandt lived both in Amsterdam and Leiden.

Despite the lack of an actual birth house here, it’s still a good Rembrandt-spot to visit; there’s a little statue and portrait of the master here, tastefully done:

(Actually, nobody knows for sure if this little statue is supposed to be Rembrandt or not)

It’s quite a unique statue. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

I’m now used to it, but for the new visitor to Leiden, it will certainly be a pleasant (not such a big) surprise: the surroundings of this little square are extremely picturesque!

So maybe his house isn’t there anymore, but you can see this spot is definitely worthy of a visit, so scenic.

And a windmill to see as well, for those who needed to check that box.

There’s more: walk past the little Rembrandt statue, and you will find a cute little park perfect for sunbathing and watching the boats pass by. It’s the Rembrandt Park!

Lastly, see Rembrandt’s paintings at Museum De Lakenhal

Right, so you’ve walked past his birthplace, stood where he went to school, and soaked up the atmosphere of his formative years. But what about actually seeing some of his work?

For that, you’ll want to head to Museum De Lakenhal, home to one of the largest collections of Rembrandt paintings in the world.

Ready to see Rembrandt’s work? Time to head to the Lakenhal then! Image: Dreamstime

The museum houses several works from Rembrandt’s Leiden period, including some of his earliest known paintings. It’s one thing to walk the streets he walked; it’s quite another to stand in front of a canvas he actually painted before he became, well, Rembrandt.

The Lakenhal itself is a stunning 17th-century building, so even the architecture alone is worth the visit. Plus, it’s located right in the city centre, making it an easy addition to your Rembrandt tour.

There are many reasons to enjoy a visit to Leiden, but to walk in Rembrandt’s footsteps? Now that’s an afternoon well spent.

