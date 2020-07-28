We’ve all been there, you’ve just booked a kick-ass Airbnb near the center of power of your host country, like that time you stayed at 11 Downing Street  or Kremlin 12. Well, these good people just booked a place the Binnenhof in The Hague with their host ‘Mark’.

There’s a couple of things that stand out in this little video right here. Of course, the fun bit are all these ministers nicely baiting into the setup (yes, spoilers, we Dutch are thrifty but not renting out the PM’s workplace out just yet.). But there’s also the peculiar English of our governments finest, and the nice fact that most of them are actually quite approachable.

And then there’s the fact that there’s no social distancing or mouthmasks and some winter clothes – so is this February 2020 or July 2020? – sadly no one knows (Edit: we do, it’s way before corona).

Anyways, enjoy the video and this confirmation of the booking. Mark has always had a keen eye for profiting of some EU-tourists 😉

Feature image: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas/Wikimedia Commons

