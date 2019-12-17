1 Whirring bicycles

At first I did not realise what exactly it was. And then it hit me. It actually hit me. A biker. My friends from the Netherlands told me that when you are an expat in Amsterdam (and throughout the entire country most likely) the chances of being in an accident involving a bike are considerably high. Because you always hear that Dutch people like to bike their way to… well, everywhere, but you don’t really expect to see so many bikers going in so many directions. So you’re tempted to watch out for the cars, literally not knowing what’s going to hit you. But be aware, bike roads are equally important as car roads!

Don’t get me wrong, I love bikes and it is always amazing to see all of them in synchronized pedaling going to work at 7 o’ clock in the morning. But only if there were a sign that you need to look all ways for the cyclists before crossing the street. Ah wait, there actually is.

On my first visit to the Netherlands I was bedazzled by their biking skills and I thought it must be pretty great to be able to travel safely by bike. At the same time, I felt extremely annoyed because I wasn’t yet used to how organized everything is and I was under the impression that bikes keep coming randomly from all over the place just to mess with my mind.