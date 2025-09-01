Whether you’re a woman who has just arrived to the Netherlands or you have been here long enough to master the pronunciation of “Scheveningen”, you probably know moving to a foreign country comes with stress and challenges.

Amidst the chaos of figuring out a new life in a new country, we sometimes neglect our health a little… or a lot.

What we definitely don’t need at that moment is the added pressure of finding a perfect workout routine and diet, especially when there’s so much contradicting information out there.

This is where bbb health boutique steps in — a women’s only health boutique that focuses on holistic health and understands your specific needs.

Getting healthy doesn’t have to be scary

Sisters Esther and Inge started bbb health boutique in 2008 and have been helping women at nine locations across the Netherlands ever since.

bbb stands for beauty, body, and balance — and where your regular gym will have harsh lighting, intense music, and a smell rarely found outside a teenage boy’s bedroom, bbb welcomes you with gentle coaching, individual showers, and great tea and coffee.

The atmosphere at bbb is nothing like your regular gym. Image: bbb health boutique/Supplied

“We get a lot of clients that kind of hate the gym,” explains Esther, “and they like bbb health boutique more because we have a friendly atmosphere.”

That, combined with a personalised approach, lessens the feeling of stress we can so often feel when starting a health journey.

For women by women

bbb health boutique offers women a safe and pleasant environment to work on themselves in a holistic way. 🌱

That means a focus on the body and the mind. “Being healthy takes more than just a regular visit to the gym,” says Esther. “Joy is also a big part of it.”

There are heaps of classes to choose from. Image: bbb health boutique/Supplied

To create a safe and relaxed atmosphere, everyone who visits and works at bbb is a woman. “The women we employ are first of all friendly and self-aware.”

Of course, they’re also all educated in their field, but a personal, friendly approach is the priority.

“The source of health is self-love,” emphasises Esther. “If you start by taking care of yourself, loving yourself and accepting yourself just the way you are, the rest will follow.”

Holistic wellness for everyone

When signing up to bbb, you first get a consultation and evaluation of your fitness level in a hot cabin. Here, you can discuss your health goals and create a personal workout and nutrition plan with your coach.

It doesn’t stop when you exit one of their boutiques, though — as your coach’s plan aims to also help you spend more time in nature, limit your screen time, sleep well and focus on your mind.

It’s getting hot in here! Image: bbb health boutique/Supplied

But all this shouldn’t be too strict, either: “It’s all about balance”, highlights Esther. “[Inge and I], of course, like to work out, but we also like to have good dinners, a great party, and go out.”

bbb offers something for every woman; some clients are already fit and looking to be more mindful and less strict when it comes to their health, while others are looking to get in better shape.

If you’re recovering from an injury, have back problems, a hernia, long covid, or similar physical complaints, bbb offers direction during your recovery.

There are also programmes for pregnant women, new mothers, or women going through menopause looking for guidance during this special time.

Oh, and mums: When bbb says they’re here to make your life easier they really mean it — you can bring your child with you during the dedicated “bring your baby” hours! 🍼

No babysitter? No problem! Image: bbb health boutique/Supplied

Ready to kick off your health journey?

To cater to your specific needs, bbb offers different sign-up programmes at its locations in Amsterdam Amstel, Amsterdam Jordaan, Delft, Den Bosch, The Hague, Haarlem, Rotterdam, Tilburg and Utrecht.

The sign-up packages mainly differ based on the number of workout classes, but all include personal coaching, nutrition advice, challenges, and retreats.

They also offer menopause and mama retreats during which you not only get specific guidance but can connect with other women in the same stage of life.

Still not convinced bbb health boutique is for you? No problem, you can book a free trial lesson to get to know the programme and coaches!

Thanks to bbb’s unique approach, the days of being intimidated by the thought of getting healthy are over. Will you try it out?

