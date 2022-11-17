Best Black Friday deals in the Netherlands [2022]

Looking to score some Black Friday bargains in the Netherlands in 2022? We’ve rounded up the top deals that will save you some cash.

Black Friday in the Netherlands is a pretty big deal — yes, it’s an American holiday, and no, the Dutch have nothing to do with Thanksgiving. But, the Dutch do love to save money — and that’s where these Black Friday deals come in.

During Black Friday and its follow-up Cyber Monday there are stacks of sales all over the Netherlands on almost anything you could want.

In this article, we’ll outline the top Black Friday deals in the Netherlands for 2022 and some tips and tricks on what to expect. Plus, it will be constantly updated to bring your Black Friday deals as they arrive!

Let’s get saving. 💰💪

We’ve vetted each of these deals, yet some may include affiliate links that help our DutchReview office purchase fancy cheese to feed our staff. 🧀

Best tech Black Friday deals in the Netherlands

Phones

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 8GB RAM 128GB SIM-free smartphone with Hasselblad Camera At half the cost of an iPhone Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro features an incredible 48-megapixel Hasselblad camera, ultra-fast Qualcomm processor — and it looks pretty slick too. Stunning pictures of the Netherlands? ✅ Get the deal

Cameras

Save €150 on the Sony Alpha VLOG tilting DSLR This Sony DSLR is made for blogging. As an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera it’s lightweight, high-tech, and even has 4K video. Get the deal

Earphones and headphones

Save 36% on Sony WF01000XM4 wireless earbuds Listen to music and take calls effortlessly on your bike with 24 hours of battery life on your new wireless earbuds. Even better? The noise cancellation will make working in the office a breeze. Get the deal

Get 41% off on Sony WH1000XM4 headphones These wireless headphones are perfect for those working at home. From a noise-cancelling option to a microphone, you’ll be able to answer calls hands-free and have the world at your ears. Get the deal

Smartwatches

Save up to 45% on the Suunto smartwatches Ultra-versatile is the easiest way to describe Suunto smartwatches. Whether you’re going to the office or climbing a mountain, the various sports modes, GPS, and heart rate sensors will get you there. Get the deal

Monitors

Save €40 on the BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor Forget craning your head down at your laptop when working from home! This BenQ monitor is 24.5 inches and fast enough for gaming — so definitely fast enough to browse DutchReview when you’re meant to be working. 😉 Get the deal

VPNs

Save 68% on NordVPN and get three months free Perhaps you’ve also heard that you “should” get a VPN but it always seemed too tricky, too expensive. But, you’re here looking at this article — so why not finally set up a VPN and browse safely with NordVPNs world-class security? Five minutes and you’re protected. Cool, huh? Get the deal

Computer accessories

Save €€€ on MOFT phone and laptop stands This one is DutchReview employee certified: MOFT makes awesome ergonomic laptop stands that take you from the office to working from home in a flash. Goodbye, sore backs! Get the deal

Best home Black Friday deals in the Netherlands for 2022

Up to 50% off a new mattress from EmmaSleep Voted the best mattress in the Netherlands by the independent Consumentenbond (really!), the Emma hybrid mattress will have you sleeping easy — plus, it’s delivered to your door, so you don’t have to carry it home on the bike. 😉 Get the deal

Up to 31% off a Flexispot sit-and-stand desks With the ability to set and save four different heights, the Flexispot sit-and-stand desks are easy to use, available in every colour under the sun, and easy to set up (believe us, our writing team put one together in the office!). There’s up to 31% off sitewide from November 25-28 and the first 10 buyers get their order free! Get the deal

Get 15% off on Bestek’s multi-socket plugs Working from home? You’re going to need as many sockets as you can get! Bestek’s multi-socket plug comes in different colour swatches and lets you mount it on the wall at your convenience. Get the deal

Save over €120 on a Philips Espresso Machine 3200 Dreaming about fabulous coffee at home? The Philips Espresso Machine 3200 has a touchscreen, an automatic milk frother, and fantastic reviews — for just over €400. Get the deal

Save up to 24% on a Beurer electric blanket High electricity bills, be gone! With this Beurer electric blanket, you can choose from 6 temperature settings to stay toasty warm all winter long. Get the deal

Save €20 on a wake-up alarm clock light Save yourself from the dark winter mornings with this wake-up light alarm clock. Instead of a brutal awakening, be gently lifted from your slumber to a gradual light that mimics the sunrise. Delightful! Get the deal

Save 15% off Philips In the market for a new coffee maker to get you jumpstarted on those dark December mornings? Well, Philips’ Black Friday sale will last until November 25, and, if you’re in a rush to grab some good technology, you can use the code ‘Pre15’ to get an extra 15% off! Get the deal

Get up to 40% off Bose Sick of loud, annoying neighbours? Grab yourself some new noise-cancelling headphones for almost half off this Black Friday. Get the deal

We’re updating this article regularly as more deals are released.

Got a deal that you think should make the list? Leave a comment below!