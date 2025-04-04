An issue that I faced when moving within the Netherlands for the first time was that I suddenly landed in a room that was much smaller than my last.

I had the same number of winter coats and books, but about five square metres less to work with. Sounds familiar? After all, Dutch apartments have their pros, but spaciousness is usually not one of them.

On the other hand, there are people in your neighbourhood who face the opposite issue — extra room but nothing to do with it.

Now, there’s a solution for both of you: BuurBox, the service that connects verified people in need of storage with their neighbours who have some extra room.

Find a helping hand

Maybe you’re moving, maybe spring cleaning left you with a bunch of clutter you forgot you had, or maybe you transported your skiing equipment to the lowlands like the optimist you are. 😉

Whatever it is, extra storage room can come in handy. And if that storage room is affordable and within walking distance of your house? Even better.

Yep, this is your chance to finally get those holiday decorations out of your space! Image: Depositphotos

You can easily request storage on BuurBox by listing the products you’d like to store and your monthly budget.

BuurBox will then match you with a verified neighbour in your area who can store your belongings and negotiate the best price for you.

Afterwards, you’ll get your storage options sent to you and can arrange to meet your potential host. If it’s a match, great! Now, your final step is to drop off your belongings.

📦 Storing bigger things? Geen probleem, you can count on BuurBox for free pick-up and drop-off services.

A sustainable and safe solution

BuurBox isn’t just cheaper than self-storage; it also gives the tedious task of decluttering a personal edge by connecting you to someone from your community.

To ensure safety, BuurBox meets all potential hosts, checks their space, and provides a property protection fund of up to €10,000. So no, your life-size Pitbull cardboard cutout isn’t going to any shady characters. 😌

Even better, by using this service, you’re not only helping yourself by living in a more organised space, you’re also helping the environment. How so? Because BuurBox doesn’t construct any new storage facilities but only uses already existing under-utilised spaces.

Extra room means extra bucks

If you’re the proud owner of one of those under-utilised (or even empty) spaces and have no idea what to do with it, might we suggest being a helpful neighbour while also making some money?

Whether it’s a whole attic, a garage, or just an empty closet or shed, you likely have more storage space to offer than you think.

What a lovely empty closet! If only there was a way to fill it up… 👀 Image: Depositphotos

If you’re ready to go for it, all you’ll have to do is describe your space on BuurBox and set a desired price. After that, you’ll get matched with a neighbour, and if you like what you see, you can arrange a meetup.

To make the process as easy for you as possible, BuurBox creates digital rental contracts and manages payment collection, ensuring you get your money straight to your bank hassle-free.

So, if you were looking for a way to fill up your empty space, or finally get rid of all those cardboard boxes you have crammed in the living room, now’s your chance!

Would you try BuurBox? Let us know in the comments!