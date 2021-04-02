Gals, listen up: these Dutch raw bars may be the end of period cramps

Please raise your hand if you have ever spent at least one day per month curling in and out of the fetal position. Yeah, we feel you, which is why we were thrilled to hear that the Dutch-designed Rooby Bars are rolling out across the country.

The latest innovative invention to come out of the Netherlands, these 100% natural seed bars can nip period pain in the bud.

Rooby Bars: a natural solution for period pain

Painful period symptoms are usually the result of a hormonal imbalance in the body. Rooby Bars tackles this by providing a variety of nutrients needed to regulate your hormones before, during, and after Aunty Flo comes a’knockin’.

Where do these nutrients come from you may be wondering? Seeds of course! Rooby Bars use the brilliant concept of seed cycling to help fight period symptoms.

What is seed cycling?

Top question! We asked Rooby the same thing, and found out that it’s not eating seeds while riding a bike. Instead, when seed cycling, you eat different seeds at specific times of the month to give your body the nutrients it’s craving throughout your menstrual cycle.

While the seeds won’t directly regulate your hormones, they will give your body the weapons (i.e. the nutrients) to do so.

TIP: Curious about the process and benefits of seed cycling? Satisfy your curiosity with Rooby’s clear explainer !

How it works: a bar a day keeps the pain away

The way it works is simple: you eat one Rooby Bar a day. As your body adjusts to receiving the nutrients it needs, your painful period symptoms will take a chill pill (chill seed? 🤔).

Rooby Bars consist of “Phase 1” bars for days 0-14 of your cycle and “Phase 2” bars for days 15-28. “Phase 1” bars contain flax and pumpkin seeds, while “Phase 2” bars contain raw sesame and sunflower seeds — just what your body needs, when it needs it.

100% organic raw natural ingredients

Rooby Bars get their lekker flavours from superfoods such as maca and baobab powder combined with dried fruit — all natural, naturally. 🌱

A plus? Rooby Bars are delicious! Phase 2’s Chocolate Orange was a personal favourite of mine, but Phase 1’s Chocolate Cranberry was a close contender 🏆. Tropical Fruits and Berry Vanilla are also part of the truly yum lineup.

Ready to stamp out period pain?

Us too. So how can you get your hands on these bars? Easy! Simply head on over to Rooby’s webshop and take natural control of your period pain 👊🌸.

Will you be giving these healthy treats a try? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Rooby Bars/Supplied