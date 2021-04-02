Living in the NetherlandsHealth

Gals, listen up: these Dutch raw bars may be the end of period cramps

Sarah O'Leary
Please raise your hand if you have ever spent at least one day per month curling in and out of the fetal position. Yeah, we feel you, which is why we were thrilled to hear that the Dutch-designed Rooby Bars are rolling out across the country. 

The latest innovative invention to come out of the Netherlands, these 100% natural seed bars can nip period pain in the bud. 

Rooby Bars: a natural solution for period pain

Painful period symptoms are usually the result of a hormonal imbalance in the body. Rooby Bars tackles this by providing a variety of nutrients needed to regulate your hormones before, during, and after Aunty Flo comes a’knockin’. 

Photo-of-Rooby-Bars
Two phases, gour delicious flavours. Image: Rooby Bars/Supplied.

Where do these nutrients come from you may be wondering? Seeds of course! Rooby Bars use the brilliant concept of seed cycling to help fight period symptoms.

What is seed cycling? 

Top question! We asked Rooby the same thing, and found out that it’s not eating seeds while riding a bike. Instead, when seed cycling, you eat different seeds at specific times of the month to give your body the nutrients it’s craving throughout your menstrual cycle. 

While the seeds won’t directly regulate your hormones, they will give your body the weapons (i.e. the nutrients) to do so. 

TIP: Curious about the process and benefits of seed cycling? Satisfy your curiosity with Rooby’s clear explainer!

How it works: a bar a day keeps the pain away

The way it works is simple: you eat one Rooby Bar a day. As your body adjusts to receiving the nutrients it needs, your painful period symptoms will take a chill pill (chill seed? 🤔).

Rooby Bars consist of “Phase 1” bars for days 0-14 of your cycle and “Phase 2” bars for days 15-28. “Phase 1” bars contain flax and pumpkin seeds, while “Phase 2” bars contain raw sesame and sunflower seeds — just what your body needs, when it needs it. 

Rooby bars give your bodies the seeds for the nutrients you need. Image: Rooby

100% organic raw natural ingredients 

Rooby Bars get their lekker flavours from superfoods such as maca and baobab powder combined with dried fruit — all natural, naturally. 🌱 

A plus? Rooby Bars are delicious! Phase 2’s Chocolate Orange was a personal favourite of mine, but Phase 1’s Chocolate Cranberry was a close contender 🏆. Tropical Fruits and Berry Vanilla are also part of the truly yum lineup. 

Ready to stamp out period pain?

Us too. So how can you get your hands on these bars? Easy! Simply head on over to Rooby’s webshop and take natural control of your period pain 👊🌸.

Will you be giving these healthy treats a try? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Feature Image: Rooby Bars/Supplied

Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

