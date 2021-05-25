Meet with top higher education providers at this online learning summit — free!

Thinking of going back to school? Find the degree that’s right for you at the QS Global Online Learning Summit!

Distance and blended higher education has improved in leaps and bounds in recent years. Now you can combine flexibility, work balance, convenience and the top universities so you can get your degree, hassle-free.

Finding the perfect degree for you can be a tough decision — but it’s made infinitely easier when you’re armed with the right information. At the QS Global Online Learning Summit you can virtually explore MBA and master’s options and find all the information and tips you need, online, and in just a few hours. You’ll also be able to:

Snag inside information from alumni

What better way to find out if a school is right for you than by speaking with former students. You can network with alumni throughout the event, ask them your questions, and get an insider’s glimpse to your potential future school.

Attend expert-led panels

Join open discussions and expert-led panels on the benefits of studying online, study destinations, and the different aspects of remote MBA and master’s programmes.

Get application and career advice

Talk to movers and shakers and get all the insider advice that can impact your university life and career.

Apply for $5.8 million USD in scholarships

That’s not a typo. If the cost of higher education is holding you back, a scholarship could be the answer — check out which scholarship is right for you!

Build your network by chatting with university representatives

The contacts you make now are the ones that can make a difference in your future — so why not speak to the leading university and business school admissions reps? It may just make the difference when you’re seeking a spot in your dream course!

Who’ll be there?

Excited? Here are just some of the universities you could meet on the day: IE Business School

Penn State University

Warwick Business School

MIP

St. John’s University

Hult International Business School

Keck Graduate Institute

Florida International University

Kogod School of Business

And many more!

Done reading and ready to start learning online? This event is 100% free — but there’s a limited number of seats available. Make sure to register online on the QS website — it may just be the first step of your new educational venture!

Quick details: QS Global Online Learning Summit

When: June 3, 13:00 – 15:30

Where: Online, via Zoom

How to register: At the QS website

Cost: €0

Feature Image: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash