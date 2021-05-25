Living in the NetherlandsEducationStudying

Meet with top higher education providers at this online learning summit — free!

Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Powered byQS Online Learning

Thinking of going back to school? Find the degree that’s right for you at the QS Global Online Learning Summit

Distance and blended higher education has improved in leaps and bounds in recent years. Now you can combine flexibility, work balance, convenience and the top universities so you can get your degree, hassle-free. 

Finding the perfect degree for you can be a tough decision — but it’s made infinitely easier when you’re armed with the right information. At the QS Global Online Learning Summit you can virtually explore MBA and master’s options and find all the information and tips you need, online, and in just a few hours. You’ll also be able to: 

Snag inside information from alumni

What better way to find out if a school is right for you than by speaking with former students. You can network with alumni throughout the event, ask them your questions, and get an insider’s glimpse to your potential future school. 

Attend expert-led panels

Join open discussions and expert-led panels on the benefits of studying online, study destinations, and the different aspects of remote MBA and master’s programmes. 

Get application and career advice

Talk to movers and shakers and get all the insider advice that can impact your university life and career.

Apply for $5.8 million USD in scholarships

That’s not a typo. If the cost of higher education is holding you back, a scholarship could be the answer — check out which scholarship is right for you!

Build your network by chatting with university representatives

The contacts you make now are the ones that can make a difference in your future — so why not speak to the leading university and business school admissions reps? It may just make the difference when you’re seeking a spot in your dream course! 

Who’ll be there?


Excited? Here are just some of the universities you could meet on the day:

  • IE Business School
  • Penn State University
  • Warwick Business School
  • MIP
  • St. John’s University
  • Hult International Business School
  • Keck Graduate Institute
  • Florida International University
  • Kogod School of Business
    And many more!

Done reading and ready to start learning online? This event is 100% free — but there’s a limited number of seats available. Make sure to register online on the QS website — it may just be the first step of your new educational venture!

Register Now

Quick details: QS Global Online Learning Summit


When: June 3, 13:00 – 15:30
Where: Online, via Zoom
How to register: At the QS website
Cost: €0

Are you planning on taking the leap and returning to school? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Feature Image: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

Previous articleCross-border workers: the financial implications of working from home
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Living in the Netherlands

Dutch sororities and fraternities: yep, they exist (and are echt bizarre)

Hold up — sororities and fraternities in the Netherlands? Isn’t that an American thing? Well, it’s kind of complicated, but...
Emily Burger -
Education

This international school in Rotterdam developed a groundbreaking curriculum

Think of your school years. Let me guess, you were told to put your head down, do your classes, get...
Sarah O'Leary -
Culture

Student societies in the Netherlands: what you need to know

The Netherlands has an incredibly rich student life, where students are encouraged to take on extracurricular activities. These are mostly...
Emily Burger -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X