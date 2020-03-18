People often wonder how to watch their favourite series on TV in the Netherlands; if you’re one of those people, you’re in luck! To make things easy for you, we have compiled a list of options you can use to watch your favourite TV series; the IPTV box, local streaming services, and classic TV channels are just some options.

Here are three excellent methods you can use to enjoy your favourite series on TV in the Netherlands.

Android TV Box

An Android TV box is a device that can use the Android operating system with your TV; this allows your TV to behave in a manner similar to a smartphone or tablet. All you have to do is connect the TV box to your device, after which you can use the Android box to stream your favourite series and watch them on your TV screen.

There are many TV boxes available in the Netherlands. One of the most well-known ones is the MAG box. You can purchase the MAG Android TV box from the IPTV box e-shop.

Streaming Services

Recently, online streaming services have become extremely popular. Gone are the days of cable TV; now, the majority of those who enjoy TV shows do so online. Streaming services are accessible round the clock and can be enjoyed using a smartphone, tablet, PC, or TV set-top boxes.

There are many popular streaming services available in the Netherlands. Some of the most well-known options include NU.nl, RTL XL, Ziggo GO, and Netflix. Currently, Netflix is by far the most in-demand option.

Internet Provider

Another way to enjoy your favourite TV shows is by subscribing to a TV or internet provider. TV shows can be accessed using the internet. Popular Dutch internet providers include XS4ALL, Telfort, T-mobile, and CanalDigitaal.

Again, you can use your internet service to access the online world of digital media. Websites like Ziggo, Amazon, and Netflix all provide excellent TV shows, but, if you wish to enjoy them on your TV screen, you must connect your TV to set-top Box. You can purchase your Android TV box from SwitchOnShop and enjoy all your favourite TV shows in one place!

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many excellent ways in which you can enjoy your favourite series on TV in the Netherlands. Feel free to choose from multiple options, including streaming services, an Android TV box, or traditional cable. While each option has its own quirks and unique benefits, we can agree that an Android TV box is the best option.

Feature Image: JESHOOTS.com/Pexels