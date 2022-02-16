FeaturedLiving in the NetherlandsFinancial

Time to stock up: 5 EU companies to invest in this year

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Most of us have spent the past two years indoors, meaning that for some, a nice stack of savings may be growing in our back pocket. With many of us locked out of the Dutch housing market, it’s time to consider other ways of building up wealth.

While you could try your hand at investing in something like Bitcoin, it may be worth your time looking into the stock market instead. 

Why should you invest in stocks? 

It’s always a bit scary taking your hard-earned savings and handing them over to something else. But it’s important to understand that with the current inflation, those hard-earned savings are slowly and surely decreasing in value if you just leave them to sit in your bank.

In order to keep your money powerful, you need it to grow — and what’s one accessible way to give it the potential to do this? Stocks. While cryptocurrency and NFTs are new to the world, investing in stocks is a tried and tested method. On top of that, there are many services that can help guide you through the process. 

Freedom24 is an online trading platform that offers advice on which stocks are best to invest in. Through Freedom24, you have access to major European, US and Asian exchanges. They are also the only broker which allows you to buy IPO stocks in Europe, as well as more than a million classic investment instruments. 

What stocks should you consider investing in in 2022? 

Ok, so where do you even begin? We’ve compiled this list of promising and exciting European companies to give you some ideas. 

1. ASML: a Dutch favourite 

Let’s start with the Dutch. ASML is an Eindhoven based company that plays a very important role: namely, they make the machines that make computer chips! As a result, the company is sitting comfortably with a low debt burden and financial stability. 

Company officials expect ASML earnings to rise from €11 billion to anywhere between €15 and €25 billion, marking it as a promising investment according to Freedom24

2. Heineken: because nature is healing

In 2022, Heineken is already sitting quite comfortably as the Netherlands’ fifth-largest company and you know what could be about to make it all the more comfortable? The end of lockdown.

With nature healing throughout the world and lockdown ending, frat boys in the Netherlands will soon return to carting trollies full of Heineken cases and many of us will be returning to the bars for a biertje or two. And as it so happens, even lockdown proved to serve the company well, with Heineken seeing its market capital increase to €65 billion in 2021.

3. Orderchamp: a promising newbie

Another Dutch innovation, Orderchamp is a wholesaler consisting of brands from independent retailers — and it’s all online! As of November 2021, the company was doing very well for itself, having raised €19.5 million.

This is definitely one to consider if you are interested in supporting independent businesses — and you love the Dutch! 

4. Adidas: critical to Dutch fashion

What’s one thing (aside from windmills, cheese, and tulips) that you are almost guaranteed to see when exploring the Netherlands? Adidas. 

Think about it, no matter where you go in this country, you’re bound to come across at least one person who is sporting something from this brand. Sure, the company is not Dutch — but it’s certainly a success, so why not get behind it? 

5. Go Sharing: shared mobility never looked so good

Listen, you’re reading DutchReview, so of course, we’re going to point to the Dutch companies — and with good reason! Let’s talk about Go Sharing. 

This Dutch company is known for its on-demand e-mopeds which can be found across 30 cities in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. With the love for its e-mopeds growing, the company has even decided to expand to other modes of transportation, such as electric cars and e-bikes. Certainly one to keep an eye on if you’re into sustainable, on-demand transport. 

Ready to invest in stocks? 

Great! If you’re unsure of where to begin, you can sign up on Freedom24’s crisp, clean and user-friendly website. The site has a simple structure to make it easy for even the newest of newbies to understand what they’re doing. 

Unsure of whether it’s for you? Geen probleem, Freedom24 is currently offering access to all of their services for free in the first 30 days via their promo plan

How have you invested using Freedom24 before? Tell us about your experience in the comments below! 

Disclaimer: Investments in securities always involve the risk of capital losses, and past results do not guarantee future returns.
Feature Image: nattapol/Depositphotos

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

