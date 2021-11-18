Let’s talk about IPOs, baby: introducing Freedom24

Ok listen, we know that you don’t exactly wake up in the morning and immediately think about Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). In fact, even after your morning coffee (the black, two sugars kind) you still probably don’t take much time to consider IPOs.

But if you’re like many other people in the Netherlands, you probably do wake up, have your coffee and think occasionally about one thing: money.

The past 18 months have been an interesting mix of the mundane and absolute chaos. Many of us did nothing but work, an evening walk, and repeat for a long time — meaning you’ve likely got some savings in your back pocket.

However, at the same time a good chunk of us have also seen that the world can be as confusing and disappointing as the last season of Game of Thrones. Nothing feels certain and nothing is guaranteed.

So we are left wondering — what should I do with my hard-earned savings? Or how can I make what little I have grow to support me in the (hopefully less turbulent) future? How should you invest in a smart and safe way?

We hope you can see where this is going. 😉

What is Freedom24?

Say hoi to Freedom24. Freedom is a nice word, and 24 is a good age — but what exactly can this company do for you?

Unsure of what you can do with your savings in the Netherlands? One option is to invest in IPOs. Image: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos

Well, it’s actually quite simple. Freedom24 is a platform that allows you to invest in European and US IPOs as well as bonds, stocks and ETFs, and other classic trading instruments. Before we elaborate:

What is an IPO? An Initial Public Offering is the offering of shares in a private company before it goes public. The shares then head off to the stock exchange where they may rise or fall in value.

Freedom24’s site allows you access to the latest upcoming IPOs and you can choose to participate in advance. Want to get a head start and invest in Elon Musk’s Starlink? Freedom24 will allow you to do this!

Perhaps you prefer to support the underdogs? You can also invest in the fresh-faced and bushy-tailed companies — which makes way for huge growth potential once they hit the market.

Why should you get into IPOs anyways?

Good question. Unlike with stocks, when investing in an IPO, your investment has more of a chance of quick and rapid growth. Once the shares hit the market, they have the potential to increase from anywhere between 10-100%.

On top of this, by investing in IPOs you’re not only setting yourself up for some quick action but also with a means to grow your savings gradually in the long run — the best of both worlds!

Need some examples?

The best way to demonstrate the opportunities involved in investing in IPOs, allow us to point to a lovely little Dutch example — GitLab.

On October 10 2021, Gitlab went public. In the time since investors using Freedom24 have seen the Dutch company perform extremely well on the New York Stock Exchange with the share values rising by 22.4% in this short period of time.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the game, one of the most promising upcoming IPOs offered on Freedom24’s site at the moment is Nu Holdings (Nubank). The exact date of its launch is currently unknown but Freedom24 has high hopes. You can read up on all you need to know about this IPO on Freedom24’s site.

Good to know: Many of Freedom24’s users have enjoyed success when investing with them. In fact, as of 16 November, 2021, the average IPO stock’s price growth at the end of the lock-up period stands at an impressive 63% in the first 93 days.

Why should you invest with Freedom24?

It’s a fair question, why this site in particular? Well, buckle up my friend because we’ve got the answers.

Why should you invest in IPOs? We’ve got some answers. Image: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos

It’s all about fresh new companies

The first reason why you should invest using Freedom24 is precisely because they focus on IPOs — a.k.a, the new kids on the block.

Invest ahead of time

Not only this, Freedom24 offers both current and upcoming IPOs, meaning that you can get ahead of those who aim to get ahead. A quick scan of their website will reveal some helpful countdowns to showcase what company is going public when.

Trade stocks on markets across the world

Freedom24 isn’t about limitation. Once you’ve invested in IPOs, stocks, or ETFs, you are free to trade them across multiple international stock markets such as the NYSE, London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Deutsche Börse.

A great, fool-proof user experience

Take it from someone whose knowledge of stocks used to extend about as far as that “stonks” meme, Freedom24 is a foolproof site that is very easy to use — and we all know how much of a difference that makes! Head on over to the Freedom24 site and you can see that it is crisp and clean with helpful graphics.

For example, they have a fun way of, shall we say, “shopping.” Users can add their choices to a basket — Amazon style — and then pay using either VISA or MasterCard at the checkout!

You should know: Freedom24 only accepts cards issued within the EU and you are charged in euros. However, it is possible to top-up your account using wire transfer. You should also know that profits from the past are no guarantee for the future and investing in anything always involves the risk of loss of capital.

Put simply, if you know how to do an Amazon haul — or have even managed to master the art of online shopping on Zara, then you’ll be a whizz at navigating Freedom24’s site. All that’s left to do is try it!

Ready to pull up your socks, hoover your floor, do laundry, pay your bills, and invest your hard-earned savings in a smart way? You’re someone who has your life together and we’re proud.

Have you invested with Freedom24 before? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image: Rawpixel/Depositphotos