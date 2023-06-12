The best Dutch webshops for clothing, tech, supplies, and more

You know the top online shops in your home country — but what about the best online stores in the Netherlands?

Dutchies love to put PostNL workers through their paces. In fact, almost three-quarters of Dutch people bought something online in 2022!

Whether you’re a new arrival or want to order a present for a friend or family member who has made Holland their home, you’re probably wondering which online stores are well-stocked, safe, and have super-fast postage.

And here’s a surprise: Amazon isn’t the webstore of choice here.

From the Dutch version of Amazon to clothing, technology, or secondhand goods, here are the best online stores in the Netherlands.

All-rounder online stores in the Netherlands

Are you a person of convenience? So are we. Lucky for us, the Netherlands has plenty of one-stop online stores that have anything you may need (along with all the things you don’t even know you need yet.) 😉

Bol.com: The OG Dutch online shop

The Dutchies prefer Bol.com over the American giant. Image: DutchReview

Bol.com is THE online shop in the Netherlands — really, Dutchies love this place. And for a good reason: since its start in 1999, Bol.com has repeatedly won multiple awards, including the award for the best online store in the Netherlands. 💪

Bol.com started in 1999 with 26 employees; today, it counts more than 1,800 of them. Much like Amazon, it offers a wide variety of items, from both its own warehouse and products from third parties.

Unlike Amazon, however, Bol.com continues to be the big boss of the Dutch market. Proudly selling a crazy 12% of all online sales in the Netherlands, Bol.com does almost quadruple the business of Amazon. 📈

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, bancontact

📦 Subscriptions: Bol.com Select, €11.99 per year for free delivery and discounts on selected products

⏰ Average shipping time: 1-2 working days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 30 days

Amazon: American giant goes Dutch

We’re sure EVERYONE has heard of Amazon. Image: DutchReview

Although we all have mixed opinions about Jeff Bezos, everyone knows Amazon and loves its convenience. Since 2020, Amazon is offering all its product categories to the whole of the Nederland, such as toys, fashion, and consumer electronics.

With a sparkling new distribution centre in the Netherlands, most purchases land on your doorstep within a matter of days.

However, while Amazon is king in the US, it comes second place in the Netherlands to its main competitor: Bol.com 🇳🇱

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, bancontact

📦 Subscriptions: Amazon Prime: €2.99/month for free shipping and Amazon Prime video streaming

⏰ Average shipping time: 1-2 working days

🔁 Return policy: Returns within 30 days, sometimes buyers have to cover the cost of shipping (depending on the product/seller)

AliExpress: Cheap and cheerful

If it’s cheap, it’s being added to the cart. 👀 Image: DutchReview

As you may know by now, Nederlanders can’t pass up a good deal. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they love AliExpress. AliExpress is an online retail service based in China, that allows Chinese businesses to sell to customers around the world — and things are CHEAP.

They offer a wide range of products, but reviews are heel mixed, so it’s a bit of a hit-or-miss situation.

In review ratings, Trustpilot.com gives AliExpress a 2.7 rating out of 5, out of 127,882 reviews. Our tip: when shopping here, make sure to read individual product reviews. Oh, and watch out for that shipping time. 🤓🔎

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Klarna, PayPal

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: 15+ working days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 15 days

Wehkamp: Connected to Dutch society

Wehkamp was founded in the tiny Dutch village of Slagharen. Image: DutchReview

Another online shop in the Netherlands that prides itself in its great variety of products is Wehkamp. Wehkamp’s history dates back to 1952, when the company was founded as an innovative mattress shop that would ship bedding to its customers by post.

Fast forward some 70 years, and today, Wehkamp offers around 300,000 products from 2,500 brands. Though its warehouse focuses mostly on fashion, furniture, and beauty, it is far from limited to those.

Whether you need a trampoline, a whirlpool, or a shiny electric bike (because why not?!) — Wehkamp is where you can find it.

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Apple Pay, Tinka

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: Generally 1-2 days, sometimes longer for bigger items such as furniture

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 30 days

Clothing webshops in the Netherland

If you want to blend in with the Dutch, you have to dress like the Dutch. What’s the best way to do that, you ask? Shopping at the same places as they do, natuurlijk.

Zalando: Get the Dutch uniform

For years, Zalando has been taking Europe by storm. Image: DutchReview

Zalando is a German online shop that sells shoes, clothing and accessories that the Dutchies just love. Flared leopard print pants? They got ‘em. A grey Nike sweater? Yup. Platform Dr. Martens? Jazeker.

In an effort to be more sustainable and reduce fast fashion, Zalando launched its “Pre-Owned” platform in 2021, where loyal customers can buy and sell pre-loved items. 🧡

If you easily feel disheartened by the overwhelming offer of online clothing shops, then Zalando’s ‘get the look’-page may be perfect for you. Here you can easily shop pre-styled outfits. Super leuk!

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit or debit card, PayPal, bank transfer

📦 Subscriptions: Zalando Plus: €9.95 per year for free delivery

⏰ Average shipping time: 3-5 working days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 100 days

ASOS: Beyond British labels

ASOS actually stands for “As Seen On Screen,” because when it was first launched, it exclusively sold imitations of clothing from film and TV! Image: DutchReview

With ASOS’ worldwide popularity, it’s no surprise that it’s also one of the most loved online stores in the Netherlands.

In case you don’t know it (which we doubt): ASOS a British online clothing retailer that sells over 850 brands and ships to EVERY. SINGLE. COUNTRY. in the world. 🌎

As a business that is mostly targeted towards young adults, ASOS is aware of the fact that many of its customers are students (and thus broke 😉).

To accommodate this, they offer a 10% discount to every student (i.e. any person that can provide and confirm a student e-mail address).

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Paypal, Apple Pay, Riverty

📦 Subscriptions: ASOS Premier, €20 a year for free next-day delivery on all orders

⏰ Average shipping time: 2-5 working days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 28 days

ABOUT YOU: For you, for me, for everyone

Clothing really does say a lot ABOUT YOU, huh? Image: DutchReview

Third and final on our list for top online stores in the Netherlands to buy clothing is another German retailer: ABOUTYOU.

Much like Zalando, ABOUT YOU sells clothing, accessories, and shoes from different popular brands, such as Nike, Levi’s and Adidas. Besides this, the retailer also has its own brand called Edited. 👕👠👜

Once again, lucky for all the students among us: ABOUT YOU offers a 10% student discount!

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Paypal, Apple Pay, Riverty

📦 Subscriptions: ASOS Premier, €20 a year for free next-day delivery on all orders

⏰ Average shipping time: 2-5 working days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 28 days

Online electronics retailers in the Netherlands

Picture this: You’re all excited to get a brand new flat-screen TV, you head to the nearest electronics store, and then … the giant box doesn’t fit in your car’s trunk. 😬

Or even worse: you don’t have a car — and there’s no way you can take it on your bike (You’re not Dutch, after all). There is only one easy solution: order your electronics online, and have them delivered to your house.

For that, you’ll need an online electronics store in the Netherlands. Here are the best!

Coolblue: For excellent service

Coolblue bears its name because it tried to be the exact opposite of its competitor at the time, “Hot-Orange.” Image: DutchReview

A Rotterdam original, Coolblue was started in 1999. It’s one of the biggest online shops in the Netherlands for electronic goods, and offers a wide variety — from phones and gaming consoles to fridges and dishwashers.

Besides a webshop, Coolblue also has 14 physical stores throughout the country, and if you order from them, you are guaranteed to get great service. For example, if they deliver a fridge, they’ll bring it in, set it up, and take your old one away for recycling.

Their slogan, “alles voor een glimlach” (“everything for a smile”), applies not only to their products but also to their great customer service. We’re fans!

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Apple Pay, bank transfer

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: 1-2 days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 30 days

MediaMarkt: The German multinational

MediaMarkt guarantees to always give its customers the best available price. Image: DutchReview

MediaMarkt is the biggest electronics retail chain in all of Europe, so it’s no surprise that it’s also widely spread in the Netherlands. They bring electronic goods to their Dutch customers via a well-functioning online store, and 49 physical stores. Lekker bezig!

The best thing about MediaMarkt? It’s unbeatable price-matching. The German giant checks the prices of its 25 biggest competitors on a daily basis, and adjusts its prices accordingly.

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Apple Pay, Klarna, bank transfer, in instalments

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: 1-2 days

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 30 days

Expert: Swiss quality service and appliances

Expert’s employees really are experts at what they’re doing. Image: DutchReview

Still looking for that perfect, affordable fridge? Head over to Expert! With an overall customer rating of 8.8 out 10, Expert is just waiting to give you that sweet, sweet customer satisfaction.

Though they also sell TVs, phones and tablets, customers love and trust them most for their bigger appliances, such as air-conditioning, dishwashers, and ovens.

The best part? For a little fee, the lovely Expert employees will install your appliance for you and take your old one with them. 🎛️🛠️

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Klarna

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: Depends on the item you’re buying

🔁 Return policy: Free returns within 14 days

Online second-hand stores in the Netherlands

Second-hand shopping is not just cheap, but also sustainable — so really, why would you NOT want to do it? One man’s trash truly can be another man’s treasure. 🤷‍♂️

Too lazy to scour the kringloop shops until you find that perfect deal? Geen probleem, because these three online stores in the Netherlands have made second-hand shopping easy as pie!

Marktplaats: The Dutch version of eBay

With 8 million monthly visitors, Marktplaats is easily the most popular second-hand platform in the Netherlands. Image: DutchReview

Marktplaats is the most popular online shop in the Netherlands for buying and selling second-hand items. Often called “Dutch eBay,” the company was actually acquired by eBay in 2004, for a whopping €225 million!

Hundreds of thousands of items get uploaded to Marktplaats on a daily basis, so it’s no surprise that, besides some seriously good deals, you can find some seriously good entertainment on there.

Whether it’s your bike that was stolen last week, or a knob of ginger that looks like a teddy bear (yes, really) — Marktplaats has it. 😉

💳 Payment methods: Payment request with iDeal, or cash (if you’re picking up an item in person)

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: Depends on seller

🔁 Return policy: Depends on seller

Facebook Marketplace: Buy, sell, trade

Of course, Mark Zuckerberg wanted to join the party as well. Image: DutchReview

In 2007, Mark Zuckerberg saw an opportunity and, of course, took it: He introduced Facebook Marketplace, Facebook’s very own second-hand platform.

The introduction of the feature came in response to the popularity of “buy and sell” groups, where people were, well, buying and selling their stuff.

The only downside to Facebook Marketplace is that you need a Facebook account to use it.

Like with any kind of second-hand shopping, it’s important to be mindful when shopping on Facebook Marketplace. We advise going for sellers in your area and meeting up with them somewhere public for the sale. Safe shopping!

💳 Payment methods: To be agreed upon with the seller, usually Tikkie/payment request or cash

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: Depends on seller

🔁 Return policy: Depends on seller

Vinted: Dress for less (and a good cause)

Shop-a-holics, this is where you can save some serious money. Image: DutchReview

Vinted is an online website and app that lets you buy and sell secondhand items. It’s based in Lithuania, but buyers and sellers in 18 countries love the app — including the Netherlands.

Though mostly geared towards clothing, shoes, and accessories, Vinted technically allows you to trade all sorts of items.

They have a zero-tolerance policy regarding non-genuine items and require sellers to provide proof of authenticity when selling their pre-loved clothes. This makes it the perfect place to snag a designer item for a fraction of its original price!

💳 Payment methods: iDeal, credit card, Apple Pay

📦 Subscriptions: N/A

⏰ Average shipping time: Sellers have to ship items within 5 working days

🔁 Return policy: If you agree with the seller, you can return items and get your money back. The buyer pays the cost for the shipping returns.

Whatever you’re looking for, these online stores in the Netherlands should be a great start for you to start the hunt for that perfect something.

What’s your favourite online store in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

