Going Dutch? Why ING’s payment requests are the way to go

We’ve all heard of the term “going Dutch,” the classic practice of splitting the bill after a group outing. It’s such an integral part of Dutch culture that the Netherlands’ biggest bank, ING, has its own system in place to facilitate it: the betaalverzoek.

Betaalverzoek means “payment request” in English — and that’s precisely what it is: a straightforward request to ask others to pay you back.

Whether it’s your friend, sister, roommate, colleague, neighbour, or even your ex, an ING payment request makes it a breeze to get reimbursed for whatever is necessary.

No more awkward conversations or forgotten debts, just a few quick taps and you’re sorted. 🤝

Going what-now? “Going Dutch” is an expression that means everyone pays for their own meal or outing expenses. It’s a big deal in the Netherlands because the Dutch value fairness and directness. Whether splitting the total or paying your exact share, going Dutch makes sure everyone pitches in their fair share and no one gets stuck with the whole tab!

How ING makes splitting the bill a breeze

As the Dutch bank par excellence, ING understands the cultural significance of going Dutch — and that’s why ING’s payment requests go far beyond a simple “Please pay me €10 for ‘Walking your dog’”.

I’ve put the feature to the test, and these are the standout tools that truly make a difference. 👇

Your money, just a few taps away

Tap, tap, tap, tap, tap — et voilà: you’ve been paid! 💰

That’s how easy and intuitive sending a payment request with ING is. No, literally. It takes as little as five taps.

From the home menu of your ING app, all it takes is one tap to access the payment request feature. From there, you can create your request and send it directly from the app via various channels like SMS, WhatsApp, AirDrop, e-mail, and more.

Just open your app and go! Image: ING Media bank

The speed and ease of an ING payment request means you can ask for your money back while still enjoying the moment, whether at a café or hanging out at a friend’s place.

No calculator needed

One of my favourite features of ING’s app is the “Split the amount” tool. This feature allows you to divide a transaction into multiple parts with just a few taps.

Spent €73 on drinks and need to split it with three friends? Simply hold the transaction and select “Split this payment.” A pop-up screen will ask how many people share your bill, and the app will handle the maths for you.

Less maths, more drinks. Image: Freepik

Even better, you can combine and split multiple payments in one go. Let’s say you paid for dinner, a movie, and ice cream. ING lets you combine all three transactions and easily divide them among your friends. To do so, just hold a payment and then select “Split multiple payments.”

This feature makes sure that everyone pays their fair share without any hassle. Easy-peasy! 🙌

Let adjustable amounts do the work

Managing group expenses has never been easier than with ING’s adjustable payment requests.

With this feature, you can send out one payment request to everyone you paid for and let them put in the amount they owe themselves. (Double-checking recommended 😉).

This is perfect if you went out for dinner with a group and only ordered a salad and tap water, while your friends had steaks and cocktails.

The links stay valid for 35 days, meaning everyone has plenty of time to settle their bill.

Scan and pay, the QR code way

Let’s say you go out for a good ol’ borrel with your colleagues and don’t have everyone’s phone number. How will you get your money back? ING has the perfect solution.

ING allows you to create a QR code for your payment request. Simply pass the QR code around and let people scan it with their phone’s camera app.

Other ING users can also scan the code in the ING app. Image: Freepik

And kach-ing, a minute later, you’ll have your money back. This tool allows everyone to scan and pay instantly, making it perfect for spontaneous gatherings or large groups.

Different bank? No problem!

Great news: the convenience of ING’s payment requests isn’t limited to ING customers. Anyone can pay you, as long as they have a Dutch bank.

Your friend, colleague, or family member can easily pay your request with just a few taps on their phone.

Get your money instantly

Thanks to ING’s quick service, any amount of money paid to you using a betaalverzoek will be in your account instantly. ⚡️

This real-time transfer means you don’t have to wait to access your funds, allowing you to keep your finances up to date without delay.

Having to wait for your money? Never heard of it. Image: Freepik

Have you paid for dinner? Drinks? Tickets to the movies? Whatever it may be, an ING payment request makes going Dutch a breeze.

And, of course, ING does many things right — not just this token of Dutch culture. As the leading bank in the Netherlands, ING is a safe choice for all your Dutch banking endeavours.

Do you frequently use payment requests? What’s a feature you’d love to see? Share your thoughts in the comments!