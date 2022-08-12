Learn how to break the ice in Dutch at this event

Found yourself moving to the beautiful country of the Netherlands? Congratulations! We know the first few days can be hectic, especially if you don’t know a word of Dutch.



But don’t worry, Koentact is having an Open Day, and they’ll get you from “Sorry, I don’t speak Dutch” to breaking the ice with sentences like “Ik ben [naam]. Hoe gaat het met je?” (I am [name]. How are you?) in no time. 🍺

Instead of boring textbooks and repetitive exercises, Koentact gets you out and about to practice Dutch with Amsterdam’s locals and experience the culture firsthand.

What is Koentact all about?

Koentact is an Amsterdam-based Dutch language school with a fun and interactive approach to teaching Dutch.

The school will host an Open Day on September 13 for everyone who’s interested in learning how to perfect that guttural ‘g’ and more.

During the Open Day, you’ll be able to:

Take a beginner-level trial lesson

Have your language level assessed by professional

Meet the team

Learn all about Koentact

Win a free course worth €445

Break the ice

Before you know it, this Open Day will inspire you to break the ice in Dutch with hits like these:

Hoi, mijn naam is [naam] en ik hou van fietsen!: Hi, my name is [name], and I love cycling (Even if you don’t love cycling, you will come to enjoy it).

Ik woon in Nederland maar ik kom uit [land]: I live in the Netherlands, but I come from [country] (You might have to use this one often).

Mijn hobbies zijn hockey spelen en borrelen: My hobbies are playing hockey and having a drink (Trust us, this will make you fit with the Dutch in no time).

If that’s not enough to entice you, it’s worth noting that Koentact has a teaching location in the awe-inspiring city centre of Amsterdam. You can combine your sightseeing and study in one day!

Sign me up!

Curious about their services? It’s easy to sign up — all you need to do is go to Koentact’s website and fill in the Open Day registration form with your contact details, level of Dutch, and any other questions you may have.

When: September 13, 19.00 to 21:00

Where: Da Costastraat 36, Amsterdam

Cost: €0

How do I register?: Fill in the registration form on their website

So, what are you waiting for? Join Koentact for their language Open Day and learn all the Dutch phrases you need to introduce yourself while you’re in the Netherlands. 🇳🇱🤗

