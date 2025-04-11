Here’s one way to help reduce your plastic consumption in the Netherlands

As of September 2024, only 7% of plastic packaging used in the Netherlands is actually recycled. This means that many of the everyday products we use will end up in a landfill somewhere.

But what if we told you that even making one small change to the products you use can help reduce plastic waste, helping both your body and the environment? Allow us to introduce Mother’s Earth.

What is Mother’s Earth?

Sick of the harmful side effects caused by large multinational corporations and their plastic products, Lisette Gutker de Geus and her son, Floris, have a mission.

Together, the mother-son duo created Mother’s Earth with the goal of inventing plastic-free alternatives to common household products.

You can choose between washing sheets for the dishwasher or washing machine. Image: Mother’s Earth/Supplied

Specifically, they want to change the cleaning products that we use in our day-to-day lives, making them less harmful to us and our environment.

Mother’s Earth believes that companies should not just aim to turn a profit but should also fulfil their duty to the environment, animals and society at large. Coca-Cola could never. 🖐️

Now, their first product has become a reality: an environmentally friendly detergent.

A powerful washing detergent — without the bad stuff

Mother’s Earth’s detergent was not only created to be environmentally friendly, but it was also important to Lisette and Floris that customers didn’t have to compromise on a powerful clean.

They wanted to ensure it smelled great and had enough washing power to “compete with the big boys.”

Mother’s Earth’s plastic-free, eco-friendly dishwasher and laundry sheets have become a success. Image: Mother’s Earth/Supplied

And did they achieve this goal? Well, with over 35,000 customers and many happy reviews, it’s safe to say they did.

Want to try it for yourself? Make use of Mother’s Earth’s 30-day risk-free trial now — good for the environment and your finances. 💪

A company with values

There are many things that went into the development of Lisette and Floris’ first product.

In fact, Mother’s Earth set six core values for itself as a company:

👀 Offer sufficient transparency — Mother’s Earth wants to ensure transparency with its customers and community, unlike larger corporations.

🌎 Make sustainability and health a priority — They strive to create products that are not only good for our environment but also our physical health.

📣 Spread awareness — By striving for more transparency and sustainable practices in companies, they hope to spread awareness about the need for this practice in larger companies.

💪 Make continuous improvement — By offering contributions to charitable organisations and sustainable alternatives to people, they hope to foster continuous improvement in how we consume products.

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦 Make community number 1 — They believe in the power of community to help grow their business.

🎯 Achieve big imperfect steps — They prioritise making a big impact over perfection. By taking action, they may make mistakes over time but want to continue to strive towards making change.

What did we think?

To be extra sure, we actually tried Mother’s Earth out for ourselves.

They sent us both their detergent for the dishwasher and their washing machine detergent.

We tried Mother’s Earth’s products for ourselves. Image: Mother’s Earth/Supplied.

The result was exactly what we were promised: a powerful clean, and a refreshing scent — the dishwasher strips were nice and lemony, while the washing machine strips were wonderfully floral.

However, our favourite part of this product is its many hidden pros. By switching out our old detergent for Mother’s Earth alternative, we are using a cleaning product that is:

✅ Vegan

✅ Cruelty free

✅ Environmentally free

✅ Plastic free

✅ Made with skin-friendly ingredients

✅ Created by a company with strong ethical values

And that’s what we want to hear. 💪

I’m sold! How can I order some?

Interested? Well the good news is that Mother’s Earth is currently offering a 30-day risk-free trial for curious customers. If you’re unhappy with the product, geen probleem: you can simply return it within 30 days and receive a full refund.

Simply head to their website, choose your product (detergent for the washing machine or dishwasher), the number of washes (ranging from 60 to 360) and your product will be delivered directly to your door.

With prices starting as low as €0.17 per wash, Mother’s Earth will also care for your wallet.

Another reason why you should switch to Mother’s Earth? For every purchase that you make, the proceeds from 10 washes will go towards a charity of your choice. You can choose to help a number of animals in need as well as victims of domestic abuse.

Who knew an act as small as selecting the right washing detergent could have such a positive effect on the world?

