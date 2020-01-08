Thinking about going Dutch? No, not about the bill at a restaurant (that’s what any reasonable person does anyway). We mean getting Dutch citizenship! How do you become a true Dutchie, a Dutchie with the papers to prove it?

How to get Dutch citizenship

So, you’re looking to become Dutch and wanna know how to get Dutch citizenship? Good choice! But how do you become Dutch, do you ask? I’m sorry to say, biking, eating a load of cheese and growing to over 6ft isn’t going to make you legally Dutch. You’re halfway there, don’t sweat it 😉 Well with this DutchReview guide, you will learn everything you need to know to become as Dutch as you can be (by law anyway).

If you are a foreign national and have been living in the Netherlands for 5 years, then you will be able to apply for a Dutch passport/obtain Dutch citizenship. But what is the process on how to get Dutch citizenship? And can I even apply anyway? WELL:

You can apply via option procedure – lived in the Netherlands continuously since childhood

If you have lived in the Netherlands for 5 years straight – naturalisation

If one or both of your parents is Dutch (this includes adoption)

The most complicated of them all is Dutch citizenship by naturalisation and most likely what you are looking to read on this article as it probably applies to you. So let’s discuss the process in more detail.

What is naturalisation?

Naturalisation is just what it says on the tin – you’re slowly naturalising to Dutch life. There are many different conditions you need to meet before you can apply via this way:

You need to be an adult – over 18 years of age (you know the score)

You need to have a valid residence permit

You need to have lived in the Netherlands (or Dutch Caribbean) for 5 years continuously

You are willing to revoke your current nationality

You can write, speak and read Dutch, demonstrated by passing the Dutch Civic Integration Exam at A2 level

Here are 7 words of Dutch to help you on your way to Dutch citizenship:



Ad

You have not been to prison, participated in community service or received hefty fines (upwards of €810, ouch) within 4 years

You are willing to declare an allegiance to the Netherlands at a compulsory citizenship ceremony

HOWEVER, there are exceptions to the 5 year requirement, so keep reading folks…

What if I haven’t been in the Netherlands for 5 years?

It hasn’t been 5 years!? Never mind, we have this section covered. You can thank us later if ya want.

There are a few exceptions to the rule, however if you do not meet any of these exceptions then, unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait till the 5 year mark! You’re an exception IF:

You are stateless (e.g. officially a refugee) and have lived in the Netherlands legally for at least 3 years

You’ve held Dutch nationality in the past

You are married to a Dutch citizen and have lived together (in NL or abroad) for 3 years or more

Parental requirements deem it possible

You have lived in the Netherlands for at least 10 years legally (the final 2 years need to be continuously living in the country)

Can I be a dual national in the Netherlands?

This is a controversial one, because for most people, you can’t. This means that you need to give up your nationality in order to become Dutch (big and sometimes risky move). Once you renounce your nationality, you need to submit an application and declaration – signifying leaving your country and entering another. There are exceptions to this rule and you must declare and prove them during your application. You can be a dual national IF:

You are not allowed to give up your nationality in your home country

You are officially registered as a refugee

You are married/registered partner of a Dutch citizen

It’s impossible to contact the authorities in your home country

You cannot revoke your nationality for a special reason – needs to be accepted

If your nationality is not recognised in the Netherlands

If you will lose important rights in your country if you were to give up your nationality

If you were born in the Netherlands or Dutch Caribbean and you’re still currently residing there

If you have to complete military service to give up your nationality

If you have to pay a considerable amount of money to give up your nationality

So what do I get out of becoming Dutch?

Probably best to read this bit several times over and see if it’s worth it 😉 can’t promise once you’ve transitioned, you’ll be any more knowledgeable on cheese and bikes ya’no.

Anyway, once you are a Dutch citizen, you gain these rights:

A Dutch passport

Ability to vote in all Dutch elections and stand for election too

Your children can become Dutch citizens

EU citizenship – freedom to travel and live in the EU (good for you Brits)

You can vote for the European parliament

Enter and travel throughout the Netherlands freely

Worth it? Well you’re already half way through the article so you may as well carry on…

What is the application process for getting Dutch citizenship?

Note: the whole process can take up to a year

You need to visit your gemeente if you want to apply for Dutch citizenship and submit a application form. There is a fee for this: a family is €1.091 and €855 for a single individual. It ain’t cheap! I’m in shock. It will then be reviewed by them and if all is well, it will be given to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service. You will need the usual valid documents such as: passport, residence permit, birth certificate and Civic Integration Exam certificate to apply.

If all goes to plan, they will send you a confirmation in the post and an invite to your citizenship ceremony (compulsory). After this you can officially apply for the passport. If things don’t to plan (sorry to hear that), you also will receive a mail saying why. You can reject the decision if you have a strong case.

Nah thanks, can I just have permanent residency in the Netherlands instead?

Course you can. Not everyone wants to give up their nationality. Maybe you’ve given up on getting Dutch citizenship. WELL, you can apply for permanent residency. You can stay in the Netherlands indefinitely, however you cannot vote in Dutch elections (apart from municipal elections), this can be revoked if you spend too long outside of the Netherlands and you need to renew it every 5 years. Those are the conditions!

So you’re well on your way to becoming Dutch folk…congrats! Once you’ve completed all of this and you’re Dutch asf, then don’t forget to let us know if we’ve helped you on how to get dutch citizenship. You can say thanks by joining our Facebook group, you know ya wanna.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 18 March 2018, but was updated for your reading pleasure on 8 Jan 2020.

Feature image: Image: Francesco Ronge/Pixabay

