This expert has helped thousands of expats move to the Netherlands: here’s how

So you’re relocating to the Netherlands — congratulations! Your eyes are gleaming with excitement and you’re ready to spam your family with photos of picturesque canals and beautiful windmills.

There’s just a couple of obstacles standing in the way of your new Dutch life — like where exactly are you going to live and how the hell are you going to navigate your way through that guttural language. 😬 Luckily, there’s someone who can help you every step of the way. His name is Wensley.

Moving abroad made easy

Our relocation master Wensley started his journey as a freelance relocation expert. Witnessing the challenges people face when relocating, he asked himself one simple question: “How would I want to be treated if I was in the position of moving abroad?”

For him, the answer was easy: he’d want to feel comfortable and welcome. Instead of being just another guy in a suit and tie who spends half an hour on the phone with you and considers your relocation matters done, Wensley wanted to offer something personal.

So he went and translated this ambitious plan into his very own relocation company — Jimble. But what is it exactly that makes Jimble so special? We sat down for a chat with Wensley to find out.

Of course, you might be thinking: “Why would I want to hire a relocation company in the first place? I can probably arrange all these things on my own…” Fair question — but hear us out.

Save yourself stress — and money

Moving to a foreign country involves a lot of paperwork, which can feel quite overwhelming. Besides the obvious benefit of having a relocation agency take the weight off your shoulders and save you a couple of grey hairs, teaming up with someone who arranges everything from moving your belongings to setting up your utilities can actually save you some cold hard cash. 💰

Jimble knows the nitty-gritty details of Dutch bureaucracy (yep, this is a big thing), the local housing market, and all the logistics involved in relocating to the Netherlands. The Jimble team also understands what makes the Dutch tick, and can help you with everything from knowing what’s going on in your new neighbourhood to saving you from making a cultural faux pas. Ideal!

When everything is done and dusted, people are usually surprised by how smoothly the whole process of relocation went, Wensley tells us.

Your concerns will be heard

Moving abroad can be a really lonely process. Your friends and family back home can’t help you figure things out because they’re likely across the geographical divide. Your friends in the Netherlands can’t help you because well — you probably haven’t made any yet.

“Everybody has a different background but they all have one thing in common — they want to be heard.” Wensley Norden, global mobility expert and CEO of Jimble

Jimble will ask questions to get to know you, like:

What’s important for you in finding a new home?

What are your hobbies?

What kind of activities do your children love doing?

Is your family into sports?

Are you bringing a pet?

Are you OK with steep stairs?

Will your parents or family visit you?

What are your thoughts about moving abroad?

How can we help you experience a great transition?

What do you expect from moving abroad and from our assistance?

What are the things you are concerned about missing from your current living situation? And what will you not miss?

“We work with a lot of different nationalities,” Wensley tells us. “Everybody has a different background but they all have one thing in common — they want to be heard.”

Whether you’re moving alone or with family, Wensley and his team will make sure the Netherlands feels like home in no time. Image: Jimble/Supplied

The Jimble team stays in touch with their clients on a daily basis, whether that’s through personal meetings, email, phone, WhatsApp, or Instagram — ensuring you’re never left in the dark.

Get (much-needed) help to find a place to love

The Dutch housing market is tough and finding a home in the big cities can take a lot of time, regardless of whether you’re a local or an international. But Jimble has a relationship with most real estate brokers in the Netherlands, saving all parties involved plenty of time.

True to their spirit though, Jimble doesn’t just help you find a house. They help you find your home — whether that means an apartment in one of the big four cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht), a place in a smaller city, or a house with a garden in one of the nearby villages.

Jimble will make sure all utilities are connected and the internet is up and running before you set foot in your new place. They can also help you move all your possessions — fragile and specialty items included. Once you receive the key to your new home, all you need to do is enjoy it.

Immigration, registration, and everything in between made easy

Jimble will take you by the hand and lead you through the first bureaucratic steps of starting a life in the Netherlands. From getting your BSN number, DigiD, and bank account, to getting health insurance and registering with your local municipality, they’ll schedule all the appointments for you and make sure all the paperwork is in order.

This is especially handy in cities like Amsterdam, where many expats move in at the same time and the municipality would normally need a couple of weeks to move forward with your registration.

TIP: Jimble understands that asking the right questions can help you understand and trust the process. They also know that there are many things you might be wondering before coming to the Netherlands — and they have the answers for you.

Get to know your new neighbourhood at super speed

While housing and registration are a big part of relocating, it’s the day-to-day things that really make your new city feel like home. Whether it’s knowing where to find your new GP or a dentist, which school is best for your kids, or the newest restaurants not to miss out on, Jimble will make sure you’re kept in the loop.

Feel at home, fast

You got all your paperwork done, moved your things, and settled in — now comes the real challenge. Life isn’t just about work and this is especially true in the Netherlands.

For Jimble, their job doesn’t end when they hand you the key to your new apartment. As part of their “after-care,” they will make sure the Netherlands really feels like home.

International newcomers are sometimes surprised by the Dutch directness and the doe maar normaal attitude. Wensley’s advice is to “just let go.”

“Let go of the things you are used to or the things you have learned.” Wensley Norden, global mobility expert and CEO of Jimble

Life in the Netherlands may be very different from what you’re used to and Wensley and his team know that. But with their relaxed and stress-free approach, you’ll feel at home in the Netherlands in no time.

Feature Image: Jimble/Supplied