Navigating the Dutch labour market as an international: this recruitment expert knows how

Are you an international looking for a job in the Netherlands? Or a Dutchie who wants to work at an international firm?

At first glance, the Dutch labour market can seem difficult to navigate. First, there is the challenge of actually finding a job as an international who, likely, doesn’t speak Dutch.

Then there’s the process of familiarizing yourself with the many quirks of a Dutch workplace. Waving formal work attire goodbye, developing excessive coffee habits, and having regular biertjes with your colleagues?

Sounds strange and perhaps intimidating, but don’t fret! We’ve found just the expert who can help you make sense of it all. Let’s do some introductions, shall we?

A helping hand for finding your Dutch job

Florin Buduroi is a Managing Director at Adams Multilingual Recruitment. With almost 12-years of experience under his belt, Florin knows everything there is to know about recruiting skilled internationals for the Dutch labour market.

So we thought we’d throw him some questions about the ins and outs of finding work in the Netherlands as an international — and he did not disappoint!

Thanks for the chat, Florin! Image: DutchReview Introducing…Florin Buduroi 👋 Florin is originally from Romania and moved to the Netherlands to study at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam. With a background in Media and Culture, he actually didn’t have the slightest idea what recruiting was. When he saw that Adams was looking for a Junior Recruitment Consultant in 2010, Florin thought to himself that it sounded like the perfect job. Talking to people, visiting companies, and drinking coffee all day? What’s not to love? Florin has been with Adams Recruitment ever since and now works as a Managing Director. (The coffee really must be out of this world.)

The challenges of finding a job as an international in the Netherlands

Trying to find a job in a foreign country can certainly be disheartening. For one, you might think that you’ll have to start at a position that’s below your actual skill level because you’re uncertain whether or not your qualifications will be recognized.

However, at Adams Multilingual Recruitment, they don’t advise lowering your expectations. Or, as Florin puts it: “Don’t do it. Go where you’re competitive.”

Another problem is that you simply might not know where to look. If you’re unfamiliar with the job market, you won’t be aware of the salaries you can expect, or the cities that are the most industrious. So “the main challenge is to know what’s possible,” says Florin.

A good relationship with your colleagues is half the secret to enjoying your day-to-day. Image: Unsplash

Good to know: Are you multilingual job-seeker thinking of working with Adams? No need to whip out that wallet — their services are entirely free.

In situations like this, it’s really handy to have someone who understands the ins and outs of finding a Dutch job as an international — and someone who’s been in your shoes.

“Internationals are part of Adams DNA,” says Florin. And he’s not lying.

The 28-people strong team shares 20 nationalities between them and speaks 16 different languages — and there is only one Dutch person. (Hey, sounds just like DutchReview!)

Naturally, this attracts international clients. But it also means that the recruiters know from personal experience what it takes to start working in the Netherlands.

Now, what about the practicalities of having a Dutch job as an international?

The truth about Dutch salaries

Sure, it’s not all about the money. But, just out of entirely non-capitalist curiosity… are Dutch salaries worth the move to the lowlands? 😇

According to Florin, they are! “In principle, Dutch salary levels tend to be higher than in other European countries and they are comparable with salaries in Germany, the Nordic countries, and North America.”

We all know money isn’t everything, but… Image: Depositphotos

Because this is one of the most frequently asked questions raised by both clients and candidates, the Adams Recruitment team has put together a handy list of Dutch salaries that gets updated every year.

How has the Dutch job market changed in recent years for internationals?

Now onto some more good news! The job market for international in the Netherlands is growing.

Many international companies are based in the lowlands and while it’s not uncommon for Dutch companies to set up offices abroad, “the Netherlands is becoming a European talent hub,” says Florin.

This trend has been going on for a number of years and after a quarter of a century in business, Adams Recruitments sees that “many of the candidates we helped with new jobs 10 or 15 years ago are now in leading roles themselves and are hiring new international talent to grow their teams.”

The Dutch job market is constantly changing which is why it pays off to get advice from someone who always stays on top of the game. At Adams, “we try to be twenty-five years young as opposed to twenty-five years old,” Florin jokes. How do they do this?

Here’s one example: new highly-advanced software offers Adams recruiters a helping hand in matching their clients’ CV with the company cultures that best suits their needs. Investing in new technologies and modernising the recruitment process is necessary to stay on top of the market. We love a forward-thinking re-brand!

The future of the Dutch job market

So we know that there’s definitely space for internationals in the Dutch job market. But what will the work actually look like?

Following the pandemic, Florin reckons that remote and borderless work will become even more important in the upcoming years.

Diversity is increasingly valued at Dutch workplaces! Image: Depositphotos

Another predicted shift, and we love this one, is that company culture will become more and more about trust and community building. This is also why Adams pays such close attention to company culture when trying to match clients with their future workplace.

One thing, though, that should change more quickly — but is definitely dragging its feet — is a greater emphasis on inclusion and diversity.

Work-life balance in the Netherlands

Finally, if you work hard, you also need to play hard, right? Florin highlights that one of the best things about the working culture in the Netherlands is the work-life balance.

“Picking up your kids from daycare at 5 PM or going for a run during lunchtime are things not only possible but, in most cases, encouraged by colleagues and employers,” he says.

Another thing that might surprise you is the huge commuting culture here in the lowlands. “Because the country is so small, it’s not uncommon to live in one city and work in another.”

See? Finding a job for internationals in the Netherlands is definitely possible! You just need to know to whom to ask for advice. 😉

Are you an international that has found work in the Netherlands? How did you do it? Share your experience in the comments below!