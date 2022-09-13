Thinking about an MBA degree? Have a chat with the directors of the world’s best MBA programmes at a unique event!￼

Whether you’re interested in furthering your education or want to advance your career, doing a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) is the way to go.

But where do you start looking for the right programme or even picking an MBA in the first place? We’ve got one easy fix for your burdens — the QS Virtual Connect MBA event!

What happens during this event?

This completely free, online (woohoo!) event will help you get to know the top business schools in the world. You can explore your options and meet with admissions representatives to find the best programme for you.

You can finally do that degree you’ve been dreaming about getting! Image: QS

You just need to register for the event! During your registration, you will send a CV or your LinkedIn account.

Why? The QS experts will match your experiences and interests with different business schools and create a personalised meeting schedule for the event.

You’ll get around 25 minutes to meet with different programme admissions and find the best fit for your career goals!

Who’s going to be there?

QS has a long list of participating business schools. Here are a few universities you can get to know during their event:

Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management (Belgium)

Amsterdam Business School (The Netherlands)

Rotterdam School of Management (The Netherlands)

Warwick Business School, Exeter Business School (UK)

Hult International Business School (US)

Tip: QS recommends that you prepare a few questions for the admission representatives — make the most out of these personalised meetings!

Extra perks

And on top of this exciting opportunity, you’ll also get a chance to win a MasterClass membership where you can take workshops and classes to improve different skills.

Spaces for this event are limited, so you won’t want to miss this chance!

Sign me up! When: Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 9 PM

Where: Online

How to register: Sign up through the QS Website

Cost: €0

Are you curious about studying at one or more of these top business schools? Tell us in the comments!