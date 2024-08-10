Learn to speak Dutch at ‘werk’ with Taalthuis’s in-company courses

Confused about why your Dutch colleague laughed when you said, “Ik ben heet” (I am hot)? Well, you basically told them, “I am sexy*”. Sounds like some proper Dutch lessons are in order!

Miscommunications in Dutch occur easily. While the Dutch are famous for their “Dunglish” when speaking English, as an international in the Netherlands, you’re likely speaking some kind of “Engerlands” — if you’re attempting Dutch at all.

While it’s true that Dutch people speak great English, take it from those who have been there: the Netherlands is a far better place to live if you can speak at least some Dutch.

But how can you juggle all that between working full-time, living in a new country, and trying to make new friends? A little bit of combine and conquer, of course: take Dutch lessons at your company!

*We recommend saying “Ik heb het warm” to avoid those awkward situations in the future.

Learn Dutch from your office desk

Here’s a little secret: if you’re employed at a company in the Netherlands, there’s a good chance they’ll pay for your Dutch lessons!

Essentially, a person who can speak the language of their new country is a happy person. A happy person is often a happy employee. And happy employees stay at their companies. Meet: the win-win situation.

Here’s where it gets really easy: instead of sending you out to lessons, companies often like to bring Dutch teachers, such as the experienced ones at Taalthuis, directly to the office. Then, they can give lessons to multiple employees at once.

Take Dutch lessons before, after, or during work — on-site! Image: Taalthuis

No travel time and no reason for you to back out — you’ll be Nederlands spreken in no time!

Even better, you’ll take your lessons with colleagues who you can get to know better and then practise with outside of class. There’s nothing better than going to a borrel and commiserating about work and Dutch — perhaps even in Dutch!

Quality Dutch lessons from Taalthuis

Okay, so now you know how you can get ahead with your Dutch lessons, here’s the important part: choosing a Dutch school.

If your company is on the lookout for a recommendation, tell them to just go with the pro’s: Taalthuis.

Taalthuis has helped thousands of internationals in the Netherlands learn Dutch through specially-crafted Dutch lessons.

Their in-company courses help you and your colleagues learn practical Dutch through 12 interactive lessons, held once or twice weekly. Each lesson emphasizes speaking, games, quizzes, and exercises, guided by an experienced teacher.

Your diploma is an official recognition of the hard work you put in. Image: Taalthuis

Taalthuis stands out by providing custom lesson materials, including a unique textbook and extensive e-learning.

In your course, you’ll cover all the main topics of conversation in the Netherlands, like Dutch food, national holidays, Dutch geography, and that ultra-seasonal weather too.

Whether you’re A0 (that’s no Dutch, or as the Dutch would say, niks) or have already started your Dutch learning journey, Taalthuis has the teachers, the experience, and the materials to take you to the next level.

Introducing the Spreek Me Nu How can you track your progress? By putting it into action, of course! Taalthuis will give your company their innovative “Spreek Me Nu” (in English “Speak to me now” but it’s a ‘Speaking Menu’, get it?). The Spreek Me Nu is a menu of Dutch conversation prompts for each language level. Your Spreek Me Nu might have anything from “Hoe was je weekend?” (How was your weekend?) to “Wat zou je doen met miljoen?” (What would you do with a million euros?). The Spreek Me Nu can be kept at your company, brought out for lunch or the borrel, and is the perfect chance to engage in true Dutch with your native or non-native colleagues!

How to take an in-company Dutch course

Feeling motivated to start (or restart) your Dutch learning journey with an in-company course? We’re pumped for you!

Of course, now you need to set it up. To do this, let’s make it easy:

Contact your HR, Learning and Development team, or boss Tell them you would love to take Dutch lessons through the company Give the tip that Taalthuis provides quality, in-company courses with experienced teachers

Want it to be even easier? Use the email template below.

Subject: Request for in-company Dutch language lessons Dear [Boss’s/HR/L&D Team’s Name], I hope you’re doing well. As part of my effort to better integrate into Dutch culture and enhance my work performance, I would like to request Dutch language lessons provided by the company. Research shows that language skills significantly benefit expatriates and their employers, improving communication, cultural understanding, and overall job satisfaction. I recommend considering Taalthuis, which offers convenient in-company Dutch courses tailored to professionals. Their practical approach could quickly help myself and other international employees become more confident in using Dutch at work and in daily life. I believe this initiative would be beneficial for both personal and professional growth. Thank you for considering my request. I look forward to your response. Best regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Position]

Have you taken Dutch lessons in the Netherlands? Share your experience in the comments below!