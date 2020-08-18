Fancy a quick trip to Switzerland by train? That could be possible soon. The NS and the OBB (the Swiss rail company) are thinking about reinstating a night train between Amsterdam and Zurich, Treinreiziger.nl reports.

The overnight train between the two cities was scrapped at the end of 2016, because it was running at a loss. However, in the meantime, the popularity of overnight trains has increased, after almost completely disappearing from the European transport scene.

From December, it will be possible to travel by train from Amsterdam via Brussels to Vienna and Munich. Brussels is also looking into creating an overnight train to Malmö in Sweden. Overall, international train travel has been doing really well in recent years. City breaks by train are the way to go!

Now, call us wishful thinkers, but we’re imagining a glorious, single-person compartment experience (we dislike both coronavirus and other people, honestly), with uniformed waiters at our beck and call, ideally for Ryanair prices.

Whether this city-break-fanatic’s dream will come true depends on the finances of the project, which is what the OBB and the NS are currently investigating (we haven’t shared our totally reasonable vision with them yet). They won’t run the train at a loss, so it will need to at least break even. As a result of the current uncertainty due to coronavirus, judging that is going be difficult. The two companies also need to ascertain if there is enough track between the two cities for there to be a good connection between the two cities.

The night train to Zurich from Amsterdam does actually still run in winter, when it brings winter sports enthusiasts to and from ski resorts— hopefully it will soon be available year-round.

Would you take the night train to Zurich over a plane? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Chait Goli/Pexels