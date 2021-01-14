7 things to know before owning a car in the Netherlands in 2021

3 Ensure you get the right car insurance

Getting car insurance in the Netherlands is relatively easy. There are comparison sites out there, such as Pricewise, that ensure you can get the best deal on your car insurance (there are a few in English too). Make sure to read into the policy and know what you are signing up for. The car is insured in the Netherlands, not the person (which is different to some countries, like the UK), this means that other people can drive your car with permission and it’s insured.

Note: If you’ve been driving for years in another country and have been collecting those no-claims bonuses, then I’m sorry to say that this won’t carry over to here. You’re back at year one, so are paying the most expensive premium. However, as the years go on it will go down again (frustrating, I know). I ended up getting a small car which was one of the cheapest to put insurance on, so once the years add up me and my partner could afford a bigger car once the insurance goes down.

Financing your car in the Netherlands is possible

Looking at owning a car in the Netherlands, but your bank balance just won’t allow it? Don’t fret. Financing your car in the Netherlands as an ex-pat is possible. For example, companies like Pricewise are expat-friendly and they will find a loan that is suitable for you. Choose your amount, what your living situation is like and they will suggest a suitable loan. You can choose the duration that you want to run the loan for and whether you want a fixed loan. If you are looking at borrowing money for a car in the Netherlands, Pricewise will ensure that you are getting the fairest deal and they even provide you with 14 days to change your mind after you’ve signed the contract. This way you can still get a car but not be lumped with paying thousands all in one go (I know the struggles).

Be warned though, some money lenders only accept contracts of minimally 3 years with expats when it comes to buying a car in the Netherlands.