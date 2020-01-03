A derailed yesterday caused grave damage to the track between The Hague Central and The Hague Ypenburg. Repair work is taking longer than expected which means no direct trains will run between The Hague and Utrecht until 5.30am on Monday.

Repair work results in additional travel time

After the derailed train was removed from the tracks, a spokesperson for ProRail told Omroep West “Now that the train is no longer there, we see that the damage is very disappointing. We really need time to repair everything”, NOS reports. It is still unknown how the train unlatched from the tracks but thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Vannacht werkte ProRail ICB keihard door bij Den Haag. Resultaat: de trein is sinds 5u vanmorgen weg. Maar de schade aan het spoor blijkt groot en complex. Het weekend nodig om alles te herstellen. Lees onze update >> https://t.co/p2GC9WNGiX pic.twitter.com/q1eLtZkdAd — ProRail (@ProRail) January 3, 2020

Extra travel time

Passengers travelling between The Hague and Utrecht are advised to account for an additional travel time of 45 minutes as they must travel via Schiphol. People who need to get between The Hague Central and Gouda are also affected and must go via Rotterdam Central.

Plan your route accordingly and hopefully everything will be back on track for Monday!

Feature image: Pexels/Skitterphoto