4,300 Ukrainian refugees have found work in the Netherlands so far

Throughout April, Dutch employers were asked to report if they employed Ukrainian refugees to the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (UWV).

During the first week, 550 Ukrainian employees were registered. In the second week, the number rose to 850. By week four, the total of Ukrainian employees in the Netherlands amounted to 4,300, reports NU.nl.

Main areas of employment

The UWV says that about 40% of the refugees found employment through an employment agency. Through these channels, Ukrainians found work in the service sector, including jobs in cleaning, shop assistance, agriculture, and transport.

In general, most Ukrainians found work in the Amsterdam area (12%) and in The Hague.

EU has lowered hurdles

The European Union has introduced special legislation to ease the introduction of Ukrainian refugees into the workforce of their respective host countries.

Usually, employers have to issue a special request if they want to employ a refugee. With the special legislation, Ukrainians can pretty much get to work straight away.

In the Netherlands, it remains a requirement to report the employment of Ukrainian refugees to the UWV.

There are over 40,000 Ukrainian refugees in NL

According to the Dutch government website, there are 47,930 registered Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands as of April 28.

Looking at that number, it becomes clear that the employment of 4,300 Ukrainians is a start — but there are many more refugees waiting to find their footing in the lowlands.

