Lover’s paradise? Amsterdam ranks 5th in the best cities for dating in the world

Featured
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Amsterdam has just been ranked as the 5th best city for dating worldwide. With its canal couple cruises, romantic restaurants and bustling bars, it’s hard to disagree!

A recent study by insurance company CIA Landlords (Yes, you read that right) has gathered a list of the best capital cities for dating in the world.

The list is based on the the cities’ level of safety and the amount of things couples can do there when going on a date night:

  • Date venues
  • Intimate restaurants and bars
  • Cinemas
  • Museums
  • Street safety
  • Mini golf courses 🤔

According to the study, the ideal dating hotspot is the Swiss capital of Bern, with Reykjavík and Luxembourg following the lead!

It’s quite strange the literal “city of love” didn’t make the cut, it seems that Paris needs to start looking out for itself with the Netherlands edging closer to the romantic title. 💋

The ten best cities for dating in the world, according to the study:

1. Bern, Switzerland

2. Reykjavík, Iceland

3. Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Prague, Czech Republic

5. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

6. Wellington, New Zealand

7. Tallinn, Estonia

8. Ljubljana, Slovenia

9. Dublin, Ireland

10. Canberra, Australia

Now you know that if you’re visiting the Dutch capital with your partner or dating a Dutchie, you’ll want to check out the things to do in Amsterdam.

Is your city an ideal place for dating or not? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

