Wat mooi: Amsterdam is the third-most romantic city in the world! (But why don’t Dutchies agree?)

NewsEntertainmentPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
photo-of-a-couple-sitting-by-a-canal-enjoying-Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/63753691/stock-photo-couple-enjoying-amsterdam.html

Amsterdam placed third on the world’s list of most romantic cities in a recent survey from Bounce

The Dutch capital has flown up the ranks after scoring a grand total of 7.49 out of 10, receiving a bronze medal for being an ideal place for your annual romantic getaway. Hoera!

There’s just one issue: Amsterdammers say that it’s all lies. 

What do Amsterdammers have to say?

Is it any wonder that Amsterdam has been at the top of lovers’ lists to visit for a very long time with the shimmering water of the canals under bridges and cobbled streets?

Late Major of Amsterdam Eberhard van der Laan once said that “the problem is that the rest of the world now knows that too.” 

READ MORE | Overwhelmed with tourists: Amsterdam might introduce a day-tripper tax

The city’s elegant charm has been buried by the noise and clamour of rowdy lads on their stag parties, as well as by coffeeshop and cheese enthusiasts. 😅 

After all, the whole point of a romantic getaway is to get away from the hustle and busy bustle of everyday life, right? Wat jammer!

What makes Amsterdam a romantic city?

The rankings were based on the high number of romantic activities, hotels, and restaurants available that are ideal for the loved-up couple.

Tourists tell AT5 that “the canals, the houses, the whole atmosphere is romantic.” We agree! 🥰

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em

Make the most out of the third-most romantic city in the world by “behave(ing) like a tourist,” says dating coach Daan de Raam to AT5.

There are many things to do in Amsterdam that’ll get your heart racing. And no, we don’t mean taking a stroll through the Red Light district. 🙄

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2022

Curious about which other cities made the list? Here at the top 10 most romantic cities in the world:

  1. Paris
  2. San Francisco 
  3. Amsterdam
  4. Barcelona
  5. Lisbon
  6. Florence
  7. Dublin
  8. Seville
  9. Santa Barbara
  10. Marrakesh

What’s your favourite romantic thing to do in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This test says if you have the flu or COVID-19, so why don’t Dutchies want it?
Next article
Coming, coming, YES! It’s here: the porn Dutchies watched in 2022
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Coming, coming, YES! It’s here: the porn Dutchies watched in 2022

Pornhub, the globally-famous website for all one's pornographic desires and sexual fetishes, just released its watch data for the Netherlands....
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

18 unmissable things to do in Utrecht in 2023

Vedika Luthra - 2
The Dom Tower, the Miffy museum, and the inner city's sunken canals — there are tons of things to do in Utrecht. With beautiful...

Coming, coming, YES! It’s here: the porn Dutchies watched in 2022

Liana Pereira - 0
Pornhub, the globally-famous website for all one's pornographic desires and sexual fetishes, just released its watch data for the Netherlands. Let's just say that...

This test says if you have the flu or COVID-19, so why don’t Dutchies want it?

Mihály Droppa - 0
While half of Europe wants to diagnose which virus they are dealing with, the Dutchies are happy to live in sickness and in health...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.