Wat mooi: Amsterdam is the third-most romantic city in the world! (But why don’t Dutchies agree?)

Amsterdam placed third on the world’s list of most romantic cities in a recent survey from Bounce.

The Dutch capital has flown up the ranks after scoring a grand total of 7.49 out of 10, receiving a bronze medal for being an ideal place for your annual romantic getaway. Hoera!

There’s just one issue: Amsterdammers say that it’s all lies.

What do Amsterdammers have to say?

Is it any wonder that Amsterdam has been at the top of lovers’ lists to visit for a very long time with the shimmering water of the canals under bridges and cobbled streets?

Late Major of Amsterdam Eberhard van der Laan once said that “the problem is that the rest of the world now knows that too.”

The city’s elegant charm has been buried by the noise and clamour of rowdy lads on their stag parties, as well as by coffeeshop and cheese enthusiasts. 😅

After all, the whole point of a romantic getaway is to get away from the hustle and busy bustle of everyday life, right? Wat jammer!

What makes Amsterdam a romantic city?

The rankings were based on the high number of romantic activities, hotels, and restaurants available that are ideal for the loved-up couple.

Tourists tell AT5 that “the canals, the houses, the whole atmosphere is romantic.” We agree! 🥰

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em

Make the most out of the third-most romantic city in the world by “behave(ing) like a tourist,” says dating coach Daan de Raam to AT5.

There are many things to do in Amsterdam that’ll get your heart racing. And no, we don’t mean taking a stroll through the Red Light district. 🙄

Curious about which other cities made the list? Here at the top 10 most romantic cities in the world:

Paris San Francisco Amsterdam Barcelona Lisbon Florence Dublin Seville Santa Barbara Marrakesh

