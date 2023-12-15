Are you on the hunt for the best Dutch Christmas presents to give to your nearest and dearest? We’ve sourced the merriest bits and bobs to pop under the tree!

In the flurry of activity that often surrounds this season, it can be hard to choose the best gifts for your loved ones.

We know the struggle, so we’ve put together a cadeautje (little gift) for you: a guide to the best Dutch Christmas gifts to give your loved ones this year.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Best household Christmas gifts in the Netherlands

Ensure they stay comfy and cosy with a heatable pillow With winter weather nipping at every bit of exposed skin, there’s only so much that a warm mug of tea can do. So if you’d like to offer your loved ones the gift of warmth this season, this heatable pillow from HEMA will keep them toastier than a kaas tosti (grilled cheese) with tomato soup. Get the deal

Get cheesy with a kaasschaaf If you’ve ever wanted to give your loved ones the perfect Dutch gift to prepare their boterhammen (sandwiches), look no further than the humble kaasschaaf. Also known as a cheese slicer in English, this nifty invention will ensure that — no matter where you go — you take a slice of the Netherlands with you! Get the deal

Brighten up their day with an Amsterdam-themed candle-holder Blame it on the lack of sunlight, but the Christmas season can often feel cold, dark, and gloomy. However, these adorable HEMA make it easy as pie to share the gift of warmth and light with someone special this year! Get the deal

Best Christmas gifts for your significant other

Spark joy with some Amster-damn cute jewellery Is your schatje a proud Amsterdam local? Then they’ll be happy to rep their city with some of the most adorable jewellery out there!



It’s a gift that’s personal for us as well since it’s Nora Maria, our beloved insta-hero who has teamed up with Juulry to bring you these fine and tasteful pieces. Whether you go for a quintessentially Dutch canal house or Amsterdam’s iconic three Xs, silver earrings or a golden necklace, your special someone is guaranteed to love this new accessory. Get the deal

Elevate their coffee experience with a milk frother Looking for a gift for the coffee-lover in your life? Look no further than this classy electric milk frother. This tool effortlessly brings elegance to your morning routine and allows you to warm up on another one of those cold Dutch mornings. Get the deal

Best Dutch Christmas gifts for children

Give never-ending cuddle-fun with the softest Miffy plush Everyone loves this adorable Dutch bunny, so why not wrap your little one in her cosy embrace? With its soft, huggable texture, HEMA’s Miffy push is more than a toy bunny — she’s a cuddly companion for years to come. Get the deal

Best Dutch Christmas gifts for someone who has everything

Keep the festivities going with a Baltazar wine box Ah, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year: food, wine, and all of life’s most precious joys. But who says it all has to end on January 1? If you gift someone a Baltazar wine box, you’re not just giving them three delicious wines to taste, but also the good times that come with them. Proost!



We’re fans, and Baltazar has just launched a premium wine box which we also wouldn’t say no to. Get the deal

Bring a taste of Dutch tradition with a package of Stroopwafels Thin waffles and rich caramel syrup? Ja, please! If you’re unsure of what to get someone, just offer them the sweetest of Dutch treats: an authentic Daelmans Stroopwafel. Ideally paired with a mug of hot cocoa or tea, your loved ones can enjoy a cosy moment that captures the spirit of Christmas. Get the deal

Enthral them with a book on the weird, but wonderful Dutch Let’s face it, the journey of being an international in the Netherlands can often be confusing, frustrating, and downright hilarious. Englishman Ben Coates details his saga in ‘Why the Dutch are Different’ — a compelling read whether you’ve just landed in the Netherlands or have been here for years. Get the deal

What presents are you gifting your nearest and dearest this season? Tell us all about them in the comments below!