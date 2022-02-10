Bluehouse World is on a mission to help us shop consciously: here’s how

Whether we like to admit it or not, online shopping has become a big part of our lives, especially in the pandemic world.

An activity that is so habitual for so many of us, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the impact our consumption has on the environment.

But instead of going on a guilt trip — which doesn’t really help you or the planet — we can use our shopping habits to steer the world in a better direction. How? By shopping more consciously and buying products from brands that actually care about more than just profit.

Finding out what the most sustainable product is when it comes to personal care, clothing, or even home decor can take a lot of time and research. But luckily, we know someone who does all this for you!

Meet Bluehouse World: the Netherlands’ marketplace for conscious goods

Bluehouse World is an eco-friendly platform. They connect people like you — and us — with a network of ethical producers, putting conscious and ethical goods in the palm of your hand.

Finding ethical and sustainable products can be quite a task — especially if you don’t know where to look. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Yep, no more hours-long Internet searches and pulling out your hair because you can’t find a single place where they sell beauty products that are actually good for the environment and your health — instead of just pretending to be.

What makes Bluehouse World different?

Bluehouse World is more than just a platform for conscious goods though. They’re a stellar example of a conscious business themselves and they’re dedicated to making online shopping truly healthier in more ways than one.

They only work with brands that care about your health and our planet

We all know how many brands are out there that are only after profit. Bluehouse World makes sure that every brand that wants to sell products on the platform adheres to the so-called Blue labels — which are basically a set of different sustainability standards.

Cruelty free products made under fair & safe working conditions are a must for every vendor who wants to join Bluehouse World. On top of that, you can also find products that are plastic free, vegan, recycled, upcycled, organic, aimed at waste reduction, emissions reduction, or are circular, palm oil free, BPA free, made of natural ingredients, or made in Europe.

After all, it’s all about transparency and letting you — the shopper — know exactly what you’re signing up for.

From waste-free personal care to ethical clothing, Bluehouse World has it all. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

All vendors that are part of Bluehouse World have to share information about their production procedures as well as product ingredients. That means no more shady supply chains and not knowing the true cost of your daily cup of coffee.

Their ideas and actions serve nature and us

Bluehouse World is a conscious business through and through. Both founders follow a plant-based diet and for their platform, they use hosting data centres that are supplied with renewable energy.

But hold on — package delivery still has a negative impact on the environment, even when you buy ethical products, no? Well, you’re correct. But Bluehouse World keeps this in mind too. Their main shipping partner is no one else than Fietskoeriers — the one and only bicycle parcel delivery service in the Netherlands. 🚲

While some vendors organise their own logistics, Bluehouse World encourages everyone to use Fietskoeriers. At the moment, 90% of their shipments are delivered by bike.

They connect you with a community of like-minded individuals

Besides helping you find ethical products, Bluehouse World creates and connects a community of like-minded people who believe that every decision you make has the power to change the world.

Bluehouse World connects you with a community of like-minded individuals who want to use their daily habits to make the world a better place. Image: ArturVerkhovetskiy/Depositphotos

Want to learn how to become a more conscious consumer? Find useful tips and hacks and read about how some of the world’s most ethical brands actually make their products? Or just have the simple goal of co-creating a better today and tomorrow? Bluehouse World community is THE place for that.

They dream — and they dream big

The goal of Bluehouse World is to co-create the biggest network of ethical producers. And it doesn’t stop there. They also want to help fix what’s already broken, which is why they work with a triple impact circular model.

This model takes into account not only profit but also people and the planet. Starting this year, one percent of Bluehouse World’s profit goes to NGOs and projects around the world that regenerate our environment.

They have some hella awesome products

Now, it wouldn’t be an article about sustainable shopping if we didn’t show you some of the things you can actually get from Bluehouse World, would it? From self-care to office must-haves, here are our top three products we would love — and we think you’ll love too.

Eco yoga bundle

We are always down for a good yoga session in the DutchReview office (that is, when we are allowed to be in the office, of course.) But nothing makes a chill yoga afternoon better than a comfortable mat — and this one is made from 100% TPE. Unlike PVC which is typically used in yoga mats, this material is actually recyclable.

Yoga on a mat like this is just pure bliss. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Stylish and comfy sneakers

Designed in Amsterdam, the gorgeous QURC sneakers will surely attract an eye or two as you’re taking your daily stroll around the canals. Besides looking hella awesome, they’re made of environmentally friendly, vegan materials like cork, and their entire production is handled with utmost care.

Designed in Amsterdam, made in Portugal. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Delicious coffee

No office would be complete without delicious coffee. With this delicious Gosling coffee tasting package, you can enjoy your favourite beverage knowing that the farmer who grew it got a fair price for it.

There’s nothing better than a delicious cup of coffee. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

While we could ramble on about the delicious snacks, cool decorations, and pretty plants to brighten up our spaces with, we think it’s better you check them out for yourself.

Ready to become part of a community that cares about people and the planet? Reach out to the super-friendly founders Luk and Nicole or follow Bluehouse World on Instagram!

Have you gotten into sustainable shopping yet? What’s your experience? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: azovtcev161/Depositphotos